Read full article on original website
Related
activenorcal.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California
Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline
(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
NBC Bay Area
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California drought: This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water
Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
SFGate
Caltrain Unveils New Electric Trains
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday -- and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green. Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station...
SFGate
Firefighters Battling Vegetation Fire Near Sonoma Mountain Friday Afternoon
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma firefighters are battling a vegetation fire late Friday afternoon in the vicinity of Sonoma Mountain, according to a Petaluma Fire Department spokesperson. The fire is burning east of the city. Fire officials are asking motorists to avoid the area. There are no evacuations as of 5:15 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
Double Play, a historic San Francisco sports bar, severely damaged in fire
The bar has been a Mission District fixture since 1909.
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
'We're just tired': Waipio Valley residents don't want people to visit the Hawaii valley
The closed road was partially reopened, sparking protests at the lookout.
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PG&E equipment blamed for Mosquito Fire, California’s largest wildfire in 2022, in lawsuit
Pacific Gas and Electric equipment is again in the crosshairs, blamed in a new lawsuit for igniting the destructive Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County. The Mosquito Fire has so far charred nearly 80,000 acres. The troubled utility which was found criminally responsible for its equipment’s role in a series of wildfires including 2018’s Camp Fire that leveled much of the town of Paradise and remains the deadliest in California history, is again being accused of putting dollars over public safety.
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
San Francisco's Outerlands restaurant to change ownership: 'It feels like a good moment'
"This project was one of a kind for us."
Paso Robles, Morro Bay named to ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ list
– Paso Robles and Morro Bay both recently made Strategistico’s roundup list of the “Eight Most Charming Small Towns in California for 2022.”. The list compiles towns that are, “not just charming in their beautiful aesthetics, but also offer a well-rounded way of life that both travelers and people looking to relocate can enjoy all year round.”
81-year-old hiker narrowly dodges California wildfire during coast-to-coast trek
"When I started this trail, I had no idea I would ever finish it. And now, I would like to."
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0