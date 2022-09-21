ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
activenorcal.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California

Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
REDDING, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline

(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
EUREKA, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Wildfire#Cal Fire#All Summer Long#Hot Weather#Huckleberry
SFGate

Caltrain Unveils New Electric Trains

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The future ride to work for thousands of Bay Area commuters was unveiled in San Francisco Saturday -- and though the new Caltrain trains bear the agency's familiar red logo, these new electric trains are definitely green. Caltrain introduced the agency's new electric fleet at its station...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSBW.com

Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
SALINAS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

PG&E equipment blamed for Mosquito Fire, California’s largest wildfire in 2022, in lawsuit

Pacific Gas and Electric equipment is again in the crosshairs, blamed in a new lawsuit for igniting the destructive Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County. The Mosquito Fire has so far charred nearly 80,000 acres. The troubled utility which was found criminally responsible for its equipment’s role in a series of wildfires including 2018’s Camp Fire that leveled much of the town of Paradise and remains the deadliest in California history, is again being accused of putting dollars over public safety.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy