Florida State just demolished Boston College in a packed Doak Campbell Stadium. So, of course, Kevin Little and CoachAB jumped on the ole Noles247 YouTube channel and dropped an instant reaction video. Check the fellas out as they power through a late night instant. Due to the nature of the game Kev and AB also do a look ahead segment because of the huge matchup with Wake Forest next Saturday.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO