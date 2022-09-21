ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Column: Florida State is starting to feel Florida State-y, again

TALLAHASSEE -- An easy-going win over an FCS opponent. A dramatic win over an SEC program that probably didn’t have to be so dramatic. And a storybook comeback bid overcoming one significant injury after another to begin ACC play. Florida State’s 3-0 start had variety, no doubt. The ascension...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 44, BC 14 - Final

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and the Eagles will be shown on the ACC Network. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here. The Seminoles are 3-0...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced

Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Oregon State
247Sports

Florida State Trounces Boston College 44-14

It was another disastrous outing for the Boston College Eagles, as they fell to Florida State 44-14 in front of a sold out crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening. The Eagles struggled to find any success in all three phases of the game, as the Noles jumped out early and cruised to an easy win.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon

Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

X's and Noles: Boston College Instant Reaction

Florida State just demolished Boston College in a packed Doak Campbell Stadium. So, of course, Kevin Little and CoachAB jumped on the ole Noles247 YouTube channel and dropped an instant reaction video. Check the fellas out as they power through a late night instant. Due to the nature of the game Kev and AB also do a look ahead segment because of the huge matchup with Wake Forest next Saturday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy