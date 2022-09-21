Read full article on original website
247Sports
Column: Florida State is starting to feel Florida State-y, again
TALLAHASSEE -- An easy-going win over an FCS opponent. A dramatic win over an SEC program that probably didn’t have to be so dramatic. And a storybook comeback bid overcoming one significant injury after another to begin ACC play. Florida State’s 3-0 start had variety, no doubt. The ascension...
247Sports
Live Updates: FSU 44, BC 14 - Final
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and the Eagles will be shown on the ACC Network. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here. The Seminoles are 3-0...
247Sports
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
247Sports
Everything Mike Norvell had to say about FSU's victory over BC, QB Jordan Travis, 4-0 start, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State topped Boston College 44-14 on Saturday night to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. The Seminoles jumped out to a 31-0 lead at halftime and outgained the Eagles by 295 yards. After the game, Mike Norvell spoke with the media to review the dominant performance. View the full presser below:
247Sports
Florida State Trounces Boston College 44-14
It was another disastrous outing for the Boston College Eagles, as they fell to Florida State 44-14 in front of a sold out crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening. The Eagles struggled to find any success in all three phases of the game, as the Noles jumped out early and cruised to an easy win.
247Sports
Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
247Sports
WATCH: FSU legend Peter Warrick hands 5-star WR Hykeem Williams a Seminole jersey as he picks the 'Noles
Florida State has landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams and the talented pass catcher had quite the commitment announcement. Former FSU legend Peter Warrick got on stage and toseed Williams his own custom FSU jersey to announce his pledge to the Seminoles. Here is the video of that happening:
247Sports
X's and Noles: Boston College Instant Reaction
Florida State just demolished Boston College in a packed Doak Campbell Stadium. So, of course, Kevin Little and CoachAB jumped on the ole Noles247 YouTube channel and dropped an instant reaction video. Check the fellas out as they power through a late night instant. Due to the nature of the game Kev and AB also do a look ahead segment because of the huge matchup with Wake Forest next Saturday.
