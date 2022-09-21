Read full article on original website
NYfaninAZ
4d ago
Sheriff, it’s your job to arrest illegal immigrants not promote hiring them. Did you not read the job description prior to your employment.
8
Greg Schmidt
3d ago
I always thought criminals were supposed to go to jail I guess that’s not the American way to put criminals in jail anymore
3
