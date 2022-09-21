ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Two accidents at the intersection of 460 and Village Highway in Concord

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Department and the Concord Rescue Squad were dispatched to two separate motor vehicle accidents on Friday. These accidents happened at the intersection of 460 and Village Highway. The department said to use caution and drive safely as they approach the opening of...
CONCORD, VA
WSET

Great Bedford Valley Road Ride brings 100 cyclists to the region

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in the Bedford area will need to be cautious on Saturday, Sept. 24, as 100 cyclists participate in The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride. All routes start and end at Falling Creek Park (1257 County Farm Road, Bedford). Four of the five routes will launch at 7:30 a.m. The fifth and shortest route will launch at 8:30 a.m.
BEDFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
Lynchburg, VA
Government
WSET

All Aboard! James Station Airbnb is open in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One year ago we met Marc and Amy Corbett and their newest purchase, this Southern Railroad Caboose. "A place like this we wanted to do it justice", said Corbett. One year later, and a lot of time, blood, sweat, and tears, Allbelong. co's newest Airbnb...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

It's Fall Y'all! Feeling like it, too

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Man, does it feel like fall outside this morning!?!. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s as the cooler, drier, more fall-like air has arrived - get outside and enjoy today!. This afternoon features a blend of sunshine and clouds. Highs today in the 70s....
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Jefferson Streets#Riverfront Lot#E C Glass High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WSET

Power Move: Danville leaders invest in renewable power once again

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A power move for the River City. They are once again investing in renewable power. Danville City Council members unanimously passed a recommendation on Tuesday for a three-year power purchase agreement. Councilman Lee Vogler said this will not lower current rates, but it will help...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

More Lynchburg families to receive affordable housing because of HUD funding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Millions of dollars through the Department of Housing and Urban Development are going toward helping families across Virginia have access to affordable housing. On Friday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $4,275,080 in federal funding is being awarded to Public Housing Authorities across...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy