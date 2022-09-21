Read full article on original website
Two accidents at the intersection of 460 and Village Highway in Concord
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Department and the Concord Rescue Squad were dispatched to two separate motor vehicle accidents on Friday. These accidents happened at the intersection of 460 and Village Highway. The department said to use caution and drive safely as they approach the opening of...
Route 718 in Nelson Co. to close temporarily for two weeks, beginning September 30
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — VDOT's Lynchburg District will temporarily close beginning September 30. This close is for a section of Route 718 (mountain Cove Road0 near Route 29 just north of Lovingston VDOT said. The closure is expected to run until October 13 and is due to embankment...
Great Bedford Valley Road Ride brings 100 cyclists to the region
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in the Bedford area will need to be cautious on Saturday, Sept. 24, as 100 cyclists participate in The Great Bedford Valley Road Ride. All routes start and end at Falling Creek Park (1257 County Farm Road, Bedford). Four of the five routes will launch at 7:30 a.m. The fifth and shortest route will launch at 8:30 a.m.
Heads up: Part of Fifth Street to close for two weeks to accommodate bridge work
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Beginning Monday, September 26, and continuing for approximately two weeks, one lane of Fifth Street (between Main and Commerce Streets) will be closed to accommodate bridge work in conjunction with water line replacement activities. The initial work will close the right lane approaching Commerce Street....
'Turning cant's into cans:' Virginia 10 Miler groups make sure everyone can participate
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The 48th Annual Virginia 10 Miler took place Saturday morning with people from all over the country and the world participating. For one special group though, it's all about making sure that everyone gets a chance to be a part of the fun. Sophie Brooks...
City of Roanoke unveils historical marker in remembrance of the lynching of Thomas Smith
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday evening, a historical marker was placed in the City of Roanoke in remembrance of Thomas Smith. Smith was lynched 129 years ago to the day according to the marker. The marker reads:. "On September 21, 1893, a white mob lynched a young Black...
All Aboard! James Station Airbnb is open in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One year ago we met Marc and Amy Corbett and their newest purchase, this Southern Railroad Caboose. "A place like this we wanted to do it justice", said Corbett. One year later, and a lot of time, blood, sweat, and tears, Allbelong. co's newest Airbnb...
It's Fall Y'all! Feeling like it, too
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Man, does it feel like fall outside this morning!?!. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s as the cooler, drier, more fall-like air has arrived - get outside and enjoy today!. This afternoon features a blend of sunshine and clouds. Highs today in the 70s....
Rocky Mount Police Department received appreciation gifts for their officers
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police department thanked a team for appreciation towards officers. They thanked Angie McGhee and the Franklin County Home Team. Police said that the company wanted to recognize its officers for the great job they do every day in helping to keep the citizens of Rocky Mount safe.
Halifax Co. Sheriff appointed President of Virginia Sheriffs' Association
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WSET) — The Halifax County Sheriff is taking on a new role in the Commonwealth. Sheriff Fred Clark was appointed President of the Virginia Sheriffs' Association on Wednesday evening. The South Boston Police Department said Chief Young, Lt. Mann, and retired Lt. Ronnie Edmonds represented their...
Gleaning for the World to collect supplies for Hurricane Fiona relief in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Last weekend, Hurricane Fiona barreled through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The aftermath: massive flooding through both Caribbean islands with widespread power blackouts. More than a million residents are left without power or drinking water as they work together to clean up debris and repair property damages.
Danville's Peyton Sellers takes checkers in Valleystar 300 at Martinsville Speedway
Peyton Sellers has done just about all there is to do as a Late Model Stock Car driver. He’s won track championships at South Boston Speedway and Dominion Raceway, Virginia state championships, three Virginia Late Model Triple Crowns, and two NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championships. Despite...
Danville restaurant feels the impact of a high inflation rate along with other businesses
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Everyone is feeling the heat of a high inflation rate including small businesses in Danville. Culture Restaurant and Grill kitchen manager Jennifer Haskell said the business is eating the cost of skyrocketing prices. She said they made the decision to stop their lunch hour. "We...
Hold & Secure lifted at Lucy Addison MS, 3rd incident in two days in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another school in the City of Roanoke is on "hold and secure" on Thursday due to a potential threat. Lucy Addison Middle School is the third school in just two days to see an incident similar to a lockdown in the City of Roanoke. Below...
Power Move: Danville leaders invest in renewable power once again
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A power move for the River City. They are once again investing in renewable power. Danville City Council members unanimously passed a recommendation on Tuesday for a three-year power purchase agreement. Councilman Lee Vogler said this will not lower current rates, but it will help...
2022 is the first time the City of Lynchburg will hold local elections in November
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Early voting begins Friday for the November general election. However, this is the first time the City of Lynchburg is holding local elections in November. The City of Lynchburg has 55,000 registered voters and that number has grown over the last two years. Christine Gibbons...
More Lynchburg families to receive affordable housing because of HUD funding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Millions of dollars through the Department of Housing and Urban Development are going toward helping families across Virginia have access to affordable housing. On Friday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $4,275,080 in federal funding is being awarded to Public Housing Authorities across...
Roanoke Co. Police Chief to retire after decade of service, search for new chief begins
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard B. Hall announced on Thursday he will be retiring, effective January 1, 2023. Hall notified Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P.E. last week. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of the Roanoke...
Pennsylvania Amish-Mennonite Co-Business Owner Killed In Virginia Plane Crash
A devout Christian and co-owner of an area business died in a plane crash in Virginia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities say. Kevin James Esh, 30, of New Holland, was piloting a Piper PA-32 Cherokee when his plane burst into flames as it crash into a field near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., according flight data and Virginia state police.
Craving caffeine? Duck Donuts to give away free coffee on National Coffee Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Duck Donuts is offering its guests the perfect way to kick start the morning or cure the mid-day slump. In celebration of National Coffee Day, Thursday, Sept. 29, any guest who visits Duck Donuts can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut.
