Bengals plummet in power rankings after 0-2 start

By Chris Roling
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have some serious work to do if they want to win over those in charge of power rankings.

Granted, nothing is more important than winning games and getting back into contention in the AFC North and beyond.

But this 0-2 start to the season has the Bengals flying down the boards in rankings.

USA Today’s Nate Davis, for example, sent the Bengals from seventh after Week 1 all the way down to 18th:

“18. Bengals (7): QB Joe Burrow was buried for a league-most 70 sacks in 20 games last season, an average of 3.5 per. That’s jumped to 13 in two 2022 games behind his supposedly improved offensive line.”

Right now it’s impossible to argue, too. Ja’Marr Chase has already detailed the many problems facing the offense. But to keep it simple, the offensive prep, execution and strategy are just entirely off, especially against teams with good pass-rushers.

Until the Bengals can better protect Burrow and get in the win column, the rank will keep dropping. And even if they start winning, it’s going to be hard to ignore the flat start that put the team’s playoff hopes in serious jeopardy already.

