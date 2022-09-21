ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WLTX.com

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler's toughest grader is himself

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Spencer Rattler era is three games in and like the South Carolina offense as a whole, the Oklahoma transfer has yet to find that next gear. After scoring 35 points in the season opener against Georgia State, the offense could not keep up in Fayetteville, losing 44-30 to Arkansas. In last week's game with top-ranked Georgia, the offense did not get on the board until backup quarterback Luke Doty engineered a late fourth-quarter scoring drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Monte Lee takes part in first fall practice with his new team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was in late May when Monte Lee was fired as Clemson's head baseball coach after seven seasons at the helm of that program. That followed a seven-year run as the head coach of the College of Charleston. Before Lee took that job in the Lowcountry,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Week Five High School Football Highlights and Scores

Columbia- Week five of high school football in the Midlands is in the books! Check out Friday night's highlights at the top of the page!. Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28 (F/OT) Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0. Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0. Saluda 33, Gilbert 21. Oceanside Collegiate 28,...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg, SC
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. The USGS said the 1.4-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. MORE...
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#Charlotte#American Football#College Football#Sec#Georgia 1st
abccolumbia.com

Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

SC cannabis fight persists in farmer’s lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John Trenton Pendarvis alleges the South Carolina […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLTX.com

Record heat possible today, cooler Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fall equinox is today, but it will feel like summer again this afternoon. Strong high pressure is still in control of our weather. It will be hot today with near-record highs. A cold front will move through the area this evening. There will be a slight chance for some rain. It will be noticeably cooler Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

United Healthcare

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Medical scammers have always been an issue in the United States, especially for older Americans who are more vulnerable targets. The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud says healthcare-related scams are by far the most common type of insurance fraud, with billions lost each year to a variety of false reimbursement and billing schemes. Thankfully, new scams are consistently being exposed.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
IRMO, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy