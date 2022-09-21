Read full article on original website
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler's toughest grader is himself
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Spencer Rattler era is three games in and like the South Carolina offense as a whole, the Oklahoma transfer has yet to find that next gear. After scoring 35 points in the season opener against Georgia State, the offense could not keep up in Fayetteville, losing 44-30 to Arkansas. In last week's game with top-ranked Georgia, the offense did not get on the board until backup quarterback Luke Doty engineered a late fourth-quarter scoring drive.
Monte Lee takes part in first fall practice with his new team
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was in late May when Monte Lee was fired as Clemson's head baseball coach after seven seasons at the helm of that program. That followed a seven-year run as the head coach of the College of Charleston. Before Lee took that job in the Lowcountry,...
Week Five High School Football Highlights and Scores
Columbia- Week five of high school football in the Midlands is in the books! Check out Friday night's highlights at the top of the page!. Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28 (F/OT) Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0. Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0. Saluda 33, Gilbert 21. Oceanside Collegiate 28,...
Friday Night Blitz: September 23 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week five of local gridiron action, and two top 25 teams in the country are squaring off in our game of the week. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 23. AC Flora...
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. The USGS said the 1.4-magnitude earthquake struck about four miles southeast of Elgin at around 11:52 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina. MORE...
This taco joint in South Carolina is among the best in the US, Yelp says. Here’s why
A South Carolina restaurant is dishing out some of the best tacos in the nation, new rankings show. Tacos Nayarit Mexican Grill in Columbia landed on the “Top 100 Taco Spots in America,” according to a list published on Wednesday, Sept. 21. To create the list, the restaurant...
How interest rate hikes are impacting South Carolina housing market
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week the Federal Reserve increased the federal interest rate by .75%, increasing the cost of everything from credit cards and auto loans. This impact includes the housing market, which has been rocky for the past couple of years as a result of the pandemic. Sandra...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
Deadly shooting at a South Carolina fast food restaurant, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — A shooting took place at a fast food restaurant in Goose Creek, leaving a man dead, according to police. Police say that the shooting on Thursday took place at a Taco Bell on Highway 52. Officers say that were there shortly before 10 p.m. for...
SC cannabis fight persists in farmer’s lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina farmer is suing several state agencies in federal court on grounds they conspired to deny him his due process rights after authorities in 2019 destroyed his hemp crop, which was grown in unregistered fields. In a federal lawsuit filed Sept. 16, John Trenton Pendarvis alleges the South Carolina […]
Record heat possible today, cooler Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The fall equinox is today, but it will feel like summer again this afternoon. Strong high pressure is still in control of our weather. It will be hot today with near-record highs. A cold front will move through the area this evening. There will be a slight chance for some rain. It will be noticeably cooler Friday.
Noticeably cooler, sunny Friday weather
Thursday was very hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Columbia hit a record high of 99 degrees.
Stutman Hollow Haunted Trail reopens in Lexington County
The haunted trail in Leesville will be open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person, cash only.
THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
United Healthcare
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Medical scammers have always been an issue in the United States, especially for older Americans who are more vulnerable targets. The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud says healthcare-related scams are by far the most common type of insurance fraud, with billions lost each year to a variety of false reimbursement and billing schemes. Thankfully, new scams are consistently being exposed.
Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders, Alex’s Drug Connections
The new episode of my true crime podcast dropped. In this episode of Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders, we discuss a NY Post article that brings more attention to Alex Murdaugh and possible drug connections. Plus, we talk about the arrests of 2 men the prosecutor says are tied to Alex. Rumors of […]
Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
Lexington coroner releases new details regarding woman who died in Belk restroom
An autopsy suggests no foul play is suspected in Bessie Durham's death. The worker is believed to have died days before she was found by an employee.
