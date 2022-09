The Arizona State Sun Devils dropped to 1-3 with a 34-13 loss to Utah in their Pac-12 opener Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium. ASU was never in this one, trailing 14-0 after the first quarter and 24-6 at the half. The game wasn't even as close as the final score as Utah substituted freely in the second half and a lot of ASU's yardage coming against backups. ...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO