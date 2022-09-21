ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads Ferry, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Driving on Indian Beach halted due to Hurricane Fiona

INDIAN BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Hurricane Fiona may be tracking well off of our coast here in North Carolina but the massive storm is still reminding us it’s out there. Indian Beach is experiencing dangerous rip currents and officials have suspended beach cruising until further notice. Storm surge and an...
INDIAN BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Indian Beach halts beach driving

Beach Driving is closed until further notice. We are experiencing storm surges and beach erosion due to Hurricane Fiona. All beach poles have been removed due to rising tides into the dunes. During this time, it is a Red Flag Warning. Due to rising tides in the Indian Beach and...
INDIAN BEACH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sneads Ferry, NC
WNCT

Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jones
WITN

Two more charged in drug-injection death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago. Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New River#Dead Fish#Heavy Rain#Coastal Carolina#Chadwick Stores#Witn#Fannie Creek Lane#Ccrw Advocacy Committee
country1037fm.com

A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast

Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
BEAUFORT, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: tumbling temps, dangerous rips, hyperactive tropics...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny and sizzling finish to summertime. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, mainly. The record high for Wilmington, 96 set all the way back in 1895, will at least be challenged and has a chance to be broken. Stay cool!
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WECT

Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Morehead City man facing multiple drug charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man is facing drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday. Deshon Baryon Ward was arrested on Bridges Street and taken into custody and is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $1.12 million bond. He is charged with the following: Trafficking heroin by possession […]
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson

On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy