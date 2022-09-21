Read full article on original website
WITN
Driving on Indian Beach halted due to Hurricane Fiona
INDIAN BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Hurricane Fiona may be tracking well off of our coast here in North Carolina but the massive storm is still reminding us it’s out there. Indian Beach is experiencing dangerous rip currents and officials have suspended beach cruising until further notice. Storm surge and an...
Body Found in Outer Banks Following Ultralight Glider Crash
On Wednesday, September 21, an ultralight glider carrying two passengers crashed into the ocean at the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Unfortunately, only one person survived the accident. According to local officials, the glider had malfunctioned in flight and landed in the water in the vicinity of 120 Ocean Boulevard in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Indian Beach halts beach driving
Beach Driving is closed until further notice. We are experiencing storm surges and beach erosion due to Hurricane Fiona. All beach poles have been removed due to rising tides into the dunes. During this time, it is a Red Flag Warning. Due to rising tides in the Indian Beach and...
WITN
Carteret County residents encouraged to drop off hazardous materials at safety event
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at a household hazardous waste collection event. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday,...
Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Taylor owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street...
WECT
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022. Fundraising continues to reach $100,000 goal for new food bank. We’re in the final stretch of a fundraiser to open the doors to a new food bank. WPD asks for public’s help in hit and run case. Updated:...
towndock.net
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
WITN
Two more charged in drug-injection death
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago. Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.
islandfreepress.org
Hurricane Fiona to bring dangerous rip currents and possible ocean overwash later this week
While Hurricane Fiona is expected to have no direct impacts to the Outer Banks, there will be an extended period of dangerous rip currents developing Thursday and continuing into the weekend, due to long-period large swells from the strengthening hurricane, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City Office.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
country1037fm.com
A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast
Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees make final round of voting for ‘Coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has moved on to the final round of voting in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The tree will square off against four other products...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: tumbling temps, dangerous rips, hyperactive tropics...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny and sizzling finish to summertime. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, mainly. The record high for Wilmington, 96 set all the way back in 1895, will at least be challenged and has a chance to be broken. Stay cool!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
Morehead City man facing multiple drug charges
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man is facing drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday. Deshon Baryon Ward was arrested on Bridges Street and taken into custody and is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $1.12 million bond. He is charged with the following: Trafficking heroin by possession […]
Beaufort Pirate Invasion returns this Friday-Sunday in eastern NC
AHOY MATEY! The Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival is back and calling all pirates for the three-day long festival event commemorating the rich history of pirates here in eastern North Carolina.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson
On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
