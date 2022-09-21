ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California

Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
REDDING, CA
KRON4 News

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline

(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
EUREKA, CA
ABC10

Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
ABC10

Here's how much rain we could get in Northern California | Live Radar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WJON

Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County supervisors ratify emergency proclamation

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County supervisor voted to ratify the acting sheriff’s rainstorm emergency proclamation during a special meeting Friday. Acting Sheriff Travis Goodwin called for funding help for damage caused by the most recent storm. Most of the damaged was mainly in the August Complex burn scar.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Thursday marks end of record-setting Thursday Night Market season

CHICO, Calif. - A record-setting Thursday night market season comes to an end Thursday, Sept. 22. Several small business owners in Chico tell Action News Now, the market is how they've kept afloat. “That’s how we can pay our rent and bills and stuff," said Nena's Bakery Owner Lupe Rosales....
CHICO, CA

