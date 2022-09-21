Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Warm & sunny Sunday, but welcome cooling is ahead!
We had very warm and sunny conditions across northern California Saturday, but will be cooling down to become comfortable quickly tonight. Another very warm and sunny day is ahead for the latter half of your weekend, but a welcome cooling trend is on the way for your first full week of fall!
activenorcal.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California
Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
kymkemp.com
Some Areas in the Emerald Counties Received 7 Inches…How Much Rain Did You Get?
All the weather buffs we know have been comparing rain totals from the last five days. The National Weather Service has compiled the numbers across our region and shows an impressive range of numbers. According to their calculations, “Five day storm total precipitation from Saturday to Wednesday ranged from 12/100’s...
As rain winds down, thunderstorms and flooding still possible across Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While the rain winds down across Northern California, there is still a potential for showers and thunderstorms to pop up in the Northern Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that the thunderstorms could produce lightning, heavy rain, and hail while increasing the chances of flooding over […]
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline
(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
California drought: This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water
Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?
A preliminary 4.8 earthquake reported near Northern CA coast, USGS says
A preliminary magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near the Northern California coast on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
NBC Bay Area
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
Here's how much rain we could get in Northern California | Live Radar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
abc10.com
Northern California Storm: Flooding, crashes, thunderstorms hit Sacramento area
Northern California is getting slammed with heavy rain in the Sacramento area. Weather conditions have resulted in crashes, flooding and even some lightning.
Chance of Strong Storms in Eastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin
UNDATED -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk Tuesday evening across eastern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. A few storms may develop Tuesday evening in the Slight risk area and should travel eastward with time. The primary threat is large hail but damaging winds and heavy rain are...
ijpr.org
Here’s what you need to know about Northern California’s atmospheric river weather event
Atmospheric rivers have become known for bringing heavy rainfall, and with it, flooding concerns. The same is true for this storm: The Sacramento office of the National Weather Service has warned residents of the potential for localized flooding throughout Northern California. Amounts of rainfall from the atmospheric river might vary...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of less than 1 acre vegetation fire near Bald Mountain
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire near Bald Mountain on Saturday. Officials say that the fire has burned three-quarters of an acre. The fire has been named the Friday Fire. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep...
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County supervisors ratify emergency proclamation
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County supervisor voted to ratify the acting sheriff’s rainstorm emergency proclamation during a special meeting Friday. Acting Sheriff Travis Goodwin called for funding help for damage caused by the most recent storm. Most of the damaged was mainly in the August Complex burn scar.
actionnewsnow.com
Weaverville, Junction City to lose power Sunday during planned outage
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - A planned power outage is scheduled to take place in Weaverville, north to Rush Creek Estates, and Junction City on Sunday. The outage is planned to be from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Trinity PUD says the work is to ensure reliability. People who will be...
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
abc10.com
Northern California Storm: 11 p.m. Update - Sept. 19
A Northern California storm pummeled Sacramento with heavy rain and thunderstorms. However, it also provide a boon to the Mosquito Fire firefight.
actionnewsnow.com
Thursday marks end of record-setting Thursday Night Market season
CHICO, Calif. - A record-setting Thursday night market season comes to an end Thursday, Sept. 22. Several small business owners in Chico tell Action News Now, the market is how they've kept afloat. “That’s how we can pay our rent and bills and stuff," said Nena's Bakery Owner Lupe Rosales....
