ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, KS

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars

Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, KS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Kansas State
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Salina man with warrant also arrested on requested drug charges

A local man with an active warrant now also faces multiple requested drug charges after he was arrested Wednesday in western Salina. An officer saw Odell Wilson, 55, of Salina, at the Americas Best Value Inn, 636 Westport Boulevard, and knew that he had an active warrant for probation violation, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#City High#High School#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Department
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police shooting of man armed with knife in Topeka deemed lawful

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has released its review of a police shooting that resulted in the death of a man armed with a knife in Topeka. Christopher Kelley was killed by Topeka Police Department officers after approaching a group of officers while armed with a knife on June 29, 2022. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Accidental shooting victim found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 S.E. Walnut only to find a missing gunshot victim Thursday. Authorities found the individual at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. The shooting appears to be accidental, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police reported a 16-year-old had arrived at […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Manhattan man accused of $3.7K theft after check stolen, altered, cashed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been accused of stealing $3,750 when he allegedly altered and cashed a stolen check sent through the mail. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of forgery and theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 17-23

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: COWART, KRISTOPHER DAVID; 38; Grandview. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: DIEHL, CODY...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at Wingstop

On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the safe was missing. Video surveillance shows during the early morning hours, an unknown suspect forced entry through the rear door and removed the safe.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have found the 16-year-old gunshot victim officers had been on the hunt for. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 SE Walnut late Thursday morning, Sept. 22, with reports of a 16-year-old boy who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds missing bull, owner found

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The owner of the wandering bull who escaped his home pasture in Lyon County has been found. Friday morning the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media looking for the owner of the bull. “We need some help locating the owner of this Watusi bull,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway

GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy