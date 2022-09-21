Read full article on original website
KVOE
Osage City man arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
Typically, possession with intent to distribute cases revolve around drugs. An Osage City case actually centers on paraphernalia. Osage City Police Chief Fred Nech says an officer did a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Seventh around 8:30 pm Friday. The stop resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Jacky Wolf, Jr, of Osage City.
LJWORLD
Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars
Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
Suspect accused of assault on Kan. officer during shooting arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched report of shooting in the 3800 Block of SW South Park Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. At the scene officers located a man with a gunshot wound , who was subsequently transported to a local hospital.
Sheriff: Employee injured after incident at Kan. tire plant has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the death of a man during an incident at a Topeka area business. Just after 8a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW U.S. 24 Highway, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. First responders learned...
District Attorney: Kan. officers justified in man's shooting death
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to...
WIBW
Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.
WIBW
Semi driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Pottawatomie Co. crash
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say the semi driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people from Wamego last month appears to have been texting around the time of the accident. Formal charges against Mark E. Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton were filed in Pottawatomie Co. District Court...
Salina man with warrant also arrested on requested drug charges
A local man with an active warrant now also faces multiple requested drug charges after he was arrested Wednesday in western Salina. An officer saw Odell Wilson, 55, of Salina, at the Americas Best Value Inn, 636 Westport Boulevard, and knew that he had an active warrant for probation violation, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
Police shooting of man armed with knife in Topeka deemed lawful
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has released its review of a police shooting that resulted in the death of a man armed with a knife in Topeka. Christopher Kelley was killed by Topeka Police Department officers after approaching a group of officers while armed with a knife on June 29, 2022. […]
Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
Accidental shooting victim found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 S.E. Walnut only to find a missing gunshot victim Thursday. Authorities found the individual at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. The shooting appears to be accidental, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police reported a 16-year-old had arrived at […]
WIBW
RCPD opens investigation after man locks woman in room, prevents call to police
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a Manhattan man locked a woman in a room, threatened her and stole her phone so she couldn’t call for help. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Sept....
WIBW
Manhattan man accused of $3.7K theft after check stolen, altered, cashed
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been accused of stealing $3,750 when he allegedly altered and cashed a stolen check sent through the mail. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of forgery and theft.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 17-23
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: COWART, KRISTOPHER DAVID; 38; Grandview. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: DIEHL, CODY...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at Wingstop
On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the safe was missing. Video surveillance shows during the early morning hours, an unknown suspect forced entry through the rear door and removed the safe.
WIBW
TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have found the 16-year-old gunshot victim officers had been on the hunt for. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 SE Walnut late Thursday morning, Sept. 22, with reports of a 16-year-old boy who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s office finds missing bull, owner found
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The owner of the wandering bull who escaped his home pasture in Lyon County has been found. Friday morning the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media looking for the owner of the bull. “We need some help locating the owner of this Watusi bull,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on […]
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
