wvua23.com
Outside The Huddle: Lettermen of the USA
On April 27, 2011, three tornadoes rampaged through the city of Tuscaloosa causing significant damage to areas near the University of Alabama campus. Former Alabama linebacker Darryl Fuhrman felt called to action, wanting to help in relief efforts. But he needed a plan. Fuhrman’s friend, former UAB football player Byron...
wvua23.com
Gordo, Pickens County Ready for Next Chapter In 8-Mile War Rivalry
If you travel westbound down Highway 82 from Tuscaloosa, and you’ll find a high school football rivalry unlike any other. It’s Gordo versus Pickens County. The Greenwave versus the Tornadoes. Force of nature versus force of nature. This rivalry game is for bragging rights. It will not have...
wvua23.com
Possible prison strike to start Monday across Alabama
BIBB COUNTY – Prison inmates and prison workers are prepping for a possible statewide strike for all inmates within Alabama’s prison system. On Monday, Sept. 26, Alabama prisoners will reportedly go on strike from food service, grounds work or any jobs assigned. Inmates said they’re taking action because...
wvua23.com
Child recovering after being mauled by dog in Pickens County
A Pickens County child is recovering after being mauled by a dog Wednesday morning. Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones said the attack happened in a driveway while the child was going to get on a school bus. “It is very heart-wrenching because it is someone’s child, someone’s nephew,” Jones said....
wvua23.com
Stillman College gets grant for new cyber security training center
Stillman College is getting nearly $3 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration that will be used for funding renovations in Geneva Hall and a new cyber security training center. This $2.7 million grant will be matched with $100,000 in state funds and is expected to create and retain 100...
