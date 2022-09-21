ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

San Diego revives Commission on the Status of Women

On Tuesday the San Diego City Council announced the names of the women appointed to serve on the newly revived Commission on the Status of Women, which has been dormant since 2001. “Despite tremendous progress toward gender equality, there’s still a lot of work to be done to ensure women...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s efforts, the downtown homeless population reached a new high in August. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Protestors call for cancellation of the Miramar Air Show

Protestors gathered on Interstate 15's Carroll Canyon overpass Thursday for one last day of demonstrations against the Miramar Air Show before its opening on Friday. “We’re not here to kill a party, but the climate crisis is here to kill us as a species," Gary Butterfield, past president of Veterans For Peace, said.
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
KPBS

Engineering the future in a new UC San Diego hub

A new building officially opens on the campus of UC San Diego Friday. It houses all kinds of engineers who are designing products that have never been seen. Franklin Antonio Hall is named after the late Qualcomm co-founder, who donated $30 million toward the $180 million total cost of the project.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela

After a sixteen day international manhunt, the Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” has been caught. Then, California air regulators grabbed headlines last month by banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. Now, the California Air Resources Board is setting its sights on gas-powered appliances in homes and buildings. Then, why the city of San Diego is reviving its Commission on the Status of Women. Next, a new building will open on the campus of UC San Diego Friday, housing all kinds of engineers, designing products that have never been seen before. And, Author knows this more than most. At the age of 9, Javier Zamora fled the violence and chaos of the civil war in El Salvador and embarked on a three thousand-mile journey to find his mother. This journey, and the perils Zamora faced along the way, is the subject of a new memoir, “Solito.” Finally, when someone we love is sick, one of the first questions many of us have is, ‘how can I help?’ A new children’s book teaches the notion of how being helpful can be healing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
Todd Gloria
KPBS

Summery autumn heat wave in store for San Diego area

Though summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego's Iranian Americans dismayed by unrest in Iran

People in Iran have been protesting for almost a week following the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was taken into custody by the Iranian government's morality police for not wearing her head scarf properly. Women have led the protests by burning their hijabs and cutting their hair on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego County gas prices rise sharply again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 5 cents Thursday to $5.529, a day after rising 6.4 cents. It is 14.5 cents more than one week ago, 23.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.181 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

