Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus paymentJ.R. HeimbignerSan Diego, CA
Related
KPBS
San Diego revives Commission on the Status of Women
On Tuesday the San Diego City Council announced the names of the women appointed to serve on the newly revived Commission on the Status of Women, which has been dormant since 2001. “Despite tremendous progress toward gender equality, there’s still a lot of work to be done to ensure women...
KPBS
Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s efforts, the downtown homeless population reached a new high in August. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”
KPBS
Valley Center Middle School celebrates California Native American Day
In honor of California Native American Day, students at Valley Center Middle School held a school-wide celebration Thursday. Members of the school's Native and Indigenous Club performed Native American dances led by Krystopher Chaipos. He is an enrolled member of the Quechan nation in Yuma, Arizona, but grew up on...
KPBS
Protestors call for cancellation of the Miramar Air Show
Protestors gathered on Interstate 15's Carroll Canyon overpass Thursday for one last day of demonstrations against the Miramar Air Show before its opening on Friday. “We’re not here to kill a party, but the climate crisis is here to kill us as a species," Gary Butterfield, past president of Veterans For Peace, said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPBS
Engineering the future in a new UC San Diego hub
A new building officially opens on the campus of UC San Diego Friday. It houses all kinds of engineers who are designing products that have never been seen. Franklin Antonio Hall is named after the late Qualcomm co-founder, who donated $30 million toward the $180 million total cost of the project.
KPBS
Ukrainian teen gets a prosthetic leg in San Diego and dreams big
Six months ago, 16-year-old Ivan Chaban's life changed forever. He was on his way home from the grocery store in the Ukrainian town of Sumy with his mom and stepfather — one month into the Russian invasion — when the war's brutality upended his family's world. "A column...
KPBS
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela
After a sixteen day international manhunt, the Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” has been caught. Then, California air regulators grabbed headlines last month by banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. Now, the California Air Resources Board is setting its sights on gas-powered appliances in homes and buildings. Then, why the city of San Diego is reviving its Commission on the Status of Women. Next, a new building will open on the campus of UC San Diego Friday, housing all kinds of engineers, designing products that have never been seen before. And, Author knows this more than most. At the age of 9, Javier Zamora fled the violence and chaos of the civil war in El Salvador and embarked on a three thousand-mile journey to find his mother. This journey, and the perils Zamora faced along the way, is the subject of a new memoir, “Solito.” Finally, when someone we love is sick, one of the first questions many of us have is, ‘how can I help?’ A new children’s book teaches the notion of how being helpful can be healing.
KPBS
Carlsbad police reformed its use-of-force policies after incident
On a Saturday night in April 2021, Carlsbad Police Officer Jordan Walker was searching for a stolen Kia SUV in an area of town next to Interstate 5 known as a hotspot for crime. He spotted the car being driven by a woman with a male passenger. He pulled them...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPBS
Summery autumn heat wave in store for San Diego area
Though summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend. A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
KPBS
San Diego's Iranian Americans dismayed by unrest in Iran
People in Iran have been protesting for almost a week following the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was taken into custody by the Iranian government's morality police for not wearing her head scarf properly. Women have led the protests by burning their hijabs and cutting their hair on...
KPBS
San Diego County gas prices rise sharply again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 5 cents Thursday to $5.529, a day after rising 6.4 cents. It is 14.5 cents more than one week ago, 23.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.181 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
KPBS
New children’s book teaches the notion of how being helpful can be healing
When someone we love is sick, one of the first questions many of us have is, "How can I help?" But learning how to be helpful in difficult situations doesn’t always come naturally, especially for children. A new book by San Diego author, Phyllis Schwartz, teaches the notion of...
Comments / 1