Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares Footage of Baby Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
ETOnline.com
'Bridgerton' Spinoff About Queen Charlotte Gets Official Title, First Photo Revealed (Exclusive)
Meet young Queen Charlotte! Netflix's spinoff series centered on the Bridgerton monarch has an official title, and only ET has the exclusive details and the very first look. The anticipated prequel drama, which introduces India Amarteifio as the young queen, will be titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the...
ETOnline.com
Tyler Perry Says 'A Jazzman's Blues' Speaks to 'All of the Pains' Black People Have Endured (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry has been working on his passion project for over 20 years, and now it debuts on Netflix. Set in the 1940s Deep South, the prolific filmmaker's new drama, A Jazzman's Blues, follows star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for 40 years of secrets and lies.
ETOnline.com
'Manifest' Takes Its Final Descent in Ominous Season 4 Trailer
Manifest is taking its final descent on Netflix. The fourth and final season of the revived sci-fi action drama kicks off in just under two months, and during Saturday's virtual Tudum presentation, the official trailer for the first half of the series' last chapter -- which will consist of 20 episodes -- was released.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup
It's officially the first day of fall, which means it's time to get into the holiday spirit! One month before the launch of Hallmark's annual Christmas programming event on Oct. 21, the network has unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Agree to Dissolve Marriage in Friendly Manner
Moving on with grace and class. Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have agreed to a peaceful termination of their union. According to court documents obtained by ET on Thursday, both parties agreed to keep their divorce from getting contentious, out of an interest in the wellbeing of their family. "The...
'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life For Mother's Murder
Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his mother Barbara Waite in their British Columbia home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles' Final Madison Square Garden Concert
Olivia Wilde danced the night away at her boyfriend's concert! As Harry Styles played his final concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, fans captured video of the 38-year-old actress thoroughly enjoying the show. In the video, Wilde, wearing a boa and a white maxi dress, excitedly...
ETOnline.com
Charlize Theron Says She's 'So Out of Practice' When It Comes to Dating
Charlize Theron's mind isn't on dating. The 47-year-old actress opens up about her relationship status during an interview with Harper's Bazaar and shares that she's not sure she's interested in getting involved with anyone at the moment. "During COVID, somebody was interested in doing this thing with me," she shares....
ETOnline.com
Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser
Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles' Mom Gives His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde a Rave Review
Olivia Wilde has the seal of approval from Harry Styles' mom, Anne Twist. The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to rave about Wilde's new film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars her pop star son. "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Celebrate 3 Months with Baby Zane
Sharna Burgess can't help but gush over her little boy. In a new reel shared to her Instagram Thursday, Burgess celebrated three months of being a mom to her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. From baby Zane's birth to their first days as a family, Burgess shared a compilation...
ETOnline.com
Kanye West Says He 'Had to Fight' Kim Kardashian for a Co-Parenting Voice: 'I Co-Created the Children'
Kanye "Ye" West is defending himself in his first major TV interview since his split from Kim Kardashian. The 45-year-old rapper was on Thursday's Good Morning America, and spoke with Linsey Davis about the drama surrounding the end of his marriage and the co-parenting of his and Kim's four kids.
ETOnline.com
King Charles New Official Photo Revealed, See How He's Honoring His Parents
King Charles III is keeping his late parents close. On Friday, Buckingham Palace released a photo of the newly minted monarch carrying out official government duties, with a photo of his late mom and dad, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, behind him. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Moved to Tears As Gayle King Presents Him With Madison Square Garden Banner
Harry Styles wrapped his history-making 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night in tears. The "Late Night Talking" singer was surprised on stage by Gayle King during the encore of his set in New York City to receive a huge honor. "It's Gayle King!" Styles effused as she...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry or Prince William? John Boyega Reveals Who Was Cooler on Set of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
John Boyega is dishing the British royal tea! The 30-year-old Star Wars staple appeared on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked by fans who was cooler on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- Prince William or Prince Harry. "I definitely think it...
ETOnline.com
'The Watcher' Debuts Chilling Trailer for True-Crime Stalker Series Starring Naomi Watts
Following the recent debut of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy is back with another true-crime scripted drama called The Watcher. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming platform debuted the first, chilling trailer for the stalker series starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow.
ETOnline.com
Lori Loughlin Lands New Movie Role, GAC CEO Calls Her 'America's Sweetheart'
Lori Loughlin is starring in her first romantic comedy, Fall Into Winter, for Great American Family, and the network's CEO has plans to make "America's sweetheart" the face of the network. GAC announced on Thursday that the 58-year-old actress will star as Keely, who is in utter shock when she...
ETOnline.com
Noah Cyrus and Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Release First Musical Collaboration With 'Noah (Stand Still)'
One impressive father-daughter duo. Noah Cyrus has teamed up with her famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for a new, emotional duet version of her song "Noah (Stand Still)." The heartfelt and resonant tune -- the solo version of which serves as the first track on her recently released debut album The Hardest Part -- marks her first collaboration with her dad.
Comments / 0