TV Series

'Manifest' Takes Its Final Descent in Ominous Season 4 Trailer

Manifest is taking its final descent on Netflix. The fourth and final season of the revived sci-fi action drama kicks off in just under two months, and during Saturday's virtual Tudum presentation, the official trailer for the first half of the series' last chapter -- which will consist of 20 episodes -- was released.
Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup

It's officially the first day of fall, which means it's time to get into the holiday spirit! One month before the launch of Hallmark's annual Christmas programming event on Oct. 21, the network has unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Charlize Theron Says She's 'So Out of Practice' When It Comes to Dating

Charlize Theron's mind isn't on dating. The 47-year-old actress opens up about her relationship status during an interview with Harper's Bazaar and shares that she's not sure she's interested in getting involved with anyone at the moment. "During COVID, somebody was interested in doing this thing with me," she shares....
Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser

Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden...
Harry Styles' Mom Gives His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde a Rave Review

Olivia Wilde has the seal of approval from Harry Styles' mom, Anne Twist. The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to rave about Wilde's new film, Don't Worry Darling, which stars her pop star son. "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ you...
King Charles New Official Photo Revealed, See How He's Honoring His Parents

King Charles III is keeping his late parents close. On Friday, Buckingham Palace released a photo of the newly minted monarch carrying out official government duties, with a photo of his late mom and dad, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, behind him. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at...
'The Watcher' Debuts Chilling Trailer for True-Crime Stalker Series Starring Naomi Watts

Following the recent debut of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy is back with another true-crime scripted drama called The Watcher. On Saturday, during Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming platform debuted the first, chilling trailer for the stalker series starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow.
Lori Loughlin Lands New Movie Role, GAC CEO Calls Her 'America's Sweetheart'

Lori Loughlin is starring in her first romantic comedy, Fall Into Winter, for Great American Family, and the network's CEO has plans to make "America's sweetheart" the face of the network. GAC announced on Thursday that the 58-year-old actress will star as Keely, who is in utter shock when she...
