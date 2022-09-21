Poe needs to be reminded that Gainesville is NOT "His city". It does not belong to him. He does not own it. And he does not speak for the majority here.
This "mayor" really has no clue what he is saying. Gainesville has enough of its own problems. There is also a housing issue in Gainesville, obviously, since there are homeless people on every street corner throughout the city. He should find ways to take care of the homeless crisis we already have instead of making a bad situation worse.
Why should we take care if you think we should let them all load up and take them to your house I am a Christian also but God didn’t mean one or one state Biden does not know what he is doing or he would be trying to help where they are coming from
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Members of team Cammack, Rubio and DeSantis canvassed neighborhoods in Marion County
Florida Democrat endorses Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'I am a Floridian and an American first'
Biden cancels DNC rally appearance in Orlando next week as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens over Caribbean Sea
Texas Republican who represents border communities issues warning on migrant surge: 'There's no end in sight'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Former Navy Commanding Officer “DeSantis Is A True Servant Leader”
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business
State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich: Drugs, criminals, and illegal migrants are pouring across America's open border
RELATED PEOPLE
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot
DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
New Hampshire governor predicts a 'reckoning' this November for the Democratic Party
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Depression 9
Ron DeSantis Running Stronger Than Donald Trump in Florida, New Poll Shows
Buttigieg’s 2022 mission in New Hampshire that could potentially pay dividends in 2024
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas morgues near border overwhelmed by migrant deaths: 'Not a single space in that cooler'
Letter to the Editor – Why I am voting for DeSantis and NOT Crist
Judge clears way for lawsuit challenging Florida law that stops cities from reducing police budgets
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 39