Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner (D) explained his decision to endorse Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for re-election on "Fox & Friends First." DAVE KERNER: I've been a registered Democrat since I registered to vote at the age of 18. I don't really see it as going against my party. I'm a Floridian, an American first. But there's a confluence of reasons. The trajectory of our state, which I spoke about in my endorsement, his support for law enforcement, his management of the COVID 19 pandemic. There is's a host of reasons why I endorsed him. ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO