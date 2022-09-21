ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Cliffxd9
4d ago

Poe needs to be reminded that Gainesville is NOT "His city". It does not belong to him. He does not own it. And he does not speak for the majority here.

FLHP2008
4d ago

This "mayor" really has no clue what he is saying. Gainesville has enough of its own problems. There is also a housing issue in Gainesville, obviously, since there are homeless people on every street corner throughout the city. He should find ways to take care of the homeless crisis we already have instead of making a bad situation worse.

Linda Tolodxi
4d ago

Why should we take care if you think we should let them all load up and take them to your house I am a Christian also but God didn’t mean one or one state Biden does not know what he is doing or he would be trying to help where they are coming from

Fox News

Florida Democrat endorses Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'I am a Floridian and an American first'

Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner (D) explained his decision to endorse Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for re-election on "Fox & Friends First." DAVE KERNER: I've been a registered Democrat since I registered to vote at the age of 18. I don't really see it as going against my party. I'm a Floridian, an American first. But there's a confluence of reasons. The trajectory of our state, which I spoke about in my endorsement, his support for law enforcement, his management of the COVID 19 pandemic. There is's a host of reasons why I endorsed him. ...
Fox News

Biden cancels DNC rally appearance in Orlando next week as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens over Caribbean Sea

President Joe Biden has postponed his scheduled trip to Florida due to Tropical Storm Ian looming over the Caribbean Sea. He was scheduled to visit Orlando to headline a rally for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on September 27th, but the major storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 or 4 before making landfall on the mainland U.S.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.
villages-news.com

State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis has amended an executive order issued Friday and is now declaring a State of Emergency in all 67 counties in Florida – including The Villages. “I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” the governor said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 1 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Fox News

DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring intense hurricane rain and wind to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday. But he...
