ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

5 things about Disneyland vacations that aren’t so magical

By Brandon Judd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVXeh_0i3cNoGQ00
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. One of the realities about a trip to Disneyland is there will be a lot of waiting in line, from security to riding attractions to taking the tram to the parking structure. | Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

I’ve learned a hard reality over the past few years as I’ve become a more frequent Disneyland visitor: it’s tiring.

I will absolutely endure the exhaustion to experience one of my favorite vacation destinations.

It’s taught me, though, that I prefer to have an extra vacation day or two after a Disneyland trip just to recover before getting back into the daily grind of life.

Here’s five things I’ve learned about Disneyland vacations that aren’t so magical, and how to plan for the inevitable anxious and tiring moments that will occur.

You’re going to be sore — a lot

Those TikTok videos that joke about training for a Disneyland trip are not wrong: this isn’t your typical “relaxing” vacation.

There’s a lot of walking that goes into it — and a lot of waiting in lines, from security to rides — and you are going to be sore after pushing your body each day.

Related

That makes it especially important to bring multiple pairs of shoes, and not just flip flops.

It’s also good to bring whatever pain medication you’ll need to push through that soreness, whether it’s Tylenol or ibuprofen, or even the Bengay.

Get up early and stay late if you want to get your money’s worth

When you think “vacation,” you probably imagine a lot of sleeping in and relaxing.

At Disneyland, though, you’ve got to fight that temptation to hit the snooze button.

The wait times for popular attractions typically are shorter in the mornings during the first hour to two hours after opening, which makes it critical to get to the park even before opening and be lined up ready to go.

Yes, that sounds about as fun as it really is — you’re waking at, say, 6 a.m., just to go stand in line — but it pays off.

Related

Staying late at the park is a must, too, if you are trying to get on as many rides as possible or wanting to see nighttime shows like World of Color and the fireworks show near Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Once those nighttime shows are over, the heavier crowds from the day start to thin out, and ride times get shorter as you get closer to closing time.

Getting there early and staying late means a lot of time in the park, with the tradeoff being there’s minimal sleep time in between days if you’re there for multiple days, but it’s worth it to maximize the experience for those who love the rides and attractions.

Doing everything in one day is not achievable

Yes, Disneyland is smaller than Disney World — there’s two parks vs. four, respectively — and there’s a short walk to get between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

And yes, you can purchase a park hopper ticket to jump between those two parks after 1 p.m.

That doesn’t mean it’s likely you are going to be able to do everything you want to in one day, especially if you’re not a frequent visitor to the parks and your to-do list is long.

With long lines and often sweltering heat that can slow you down, it can take two to three days to experience everything you want at the parks.

That’s why a multiple-day trip is the best.

You’ve been warned: it’s expensive. That’s no joke.

Hidden fees aren’t just for banks.

OK, I kid, but the reality is that the cost of a Disneyland trip can add up fast.

It may be easier to see that before you get there, as you book flights and hotels, purchase park tickets and make park reservations.

Related

When you’re in the parks, though, that cost isn’t always easy to keep track of — whether it’s buying snacks or shopping for the latest Disney memorabilia.

Some of the best experiences take a good chunk of money, too, from dining reservations to using the Genie+ service and the Lightning Lane system.

Parking can be a big time drain

If you stay at a hotel far enough away from Disneyland that you have to park in one of the Disneyland parking structures, be warned: it can take some time to get over to the park.

Disney does a good job keeping the lines moving, but there will be lines: one when you arrive at the parking structure and wait in your vehicle to pay, one when you get parked and have to go through security, and another when you have to wait for the tram to take you over to the park.

When you get to the park, you could be waiting in line at the entrance gate as well.

Then, you have to wait in line for the tram at the end of the night to get back to the parking structure, when your feet are sore and your body is tired.

Yes, there’s the option to walk from the parking structure to the park, or vice versa, to avoid the tram.

No matter what, though, it’s exhausting.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Linus Travel#Disney Parks#Disney World#Travel Destinations#Tiktok
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
disneydining.com

Disney Refused Room Change to All-Star Movies Guest With Bug Infested Room

Disney Resorts are the gold-standard of hotel rooms- clean, safe, close to the action, bug-free…err…usually. One guest, however, had a very different experience. When Joshua Keller checked in to All-Star Movies Resort this morning (September 10, 2022), he found that his room already had “guests” inside. His room was infested with disgusting bugs.
TRAVEL
BuzzFeed

Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship

I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy