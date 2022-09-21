Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, September 20, 2022
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 20, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of States. Big Money Freight LLC, Courtney Craven, 3206 Highway 24E, Prescott filed 9/12/22. Ouachita. P&S Dukes LLC, Stacy Dukes, 131 Ouachita 64, Camden filed 9/12/22. L&M Demolition & Construction, LLC,...
Mayor Gerald Brown of Richwood invites the community to State of the Town Address
RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Mayor Gerald Brown of Richwood will host the State of the Town Address at the Richwood Multi-Purpose Center. The meeting will begin at 10 AM at 2710 Martin Luther King Drive in Richwood. The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the current state of the […]
magnoliareporter.com
SouthArk removing "Community" from name of El Dorado college
The South Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees voted this week to approve the El Dorado college’s plan to change its name to South Arkansas College. While students and the general public will not notice any immediate differences, college president Dr. Bentley Wallace said, the change is an important one, intended to be forward-looking.
KATV
Benton leaves El Dorado in the dust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Panthers got a win over El Dorado on Friday. The final score between the two teams was (56-28).
KNOE TV8
Friday Night Blitz Highlights -- Week 4, Part 1
Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage. “We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time high and we know that we have a great pipeline here,” explained Dr. Les Guice. False claim of active shooter at Neville High...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ambulance Committee votes to recommend City of Ruston
After months of meetings, research and debates, the Ambulance Committee voted 7-3-1 in favor of recommending the City of Ruston’s proposal to the Lincoln Parish Police Jury as the choice for the ambulance and rescue in the parish. This occurred this morning during the latest Ambulance Committee meeting held...
Two suspects in custody after “shots fired” at Pecanland Mall
The Monroe Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a "shots fired" call they received Saturday evening at the Pecanland Mall in Monroe.
KNOE TV8
Cheerleader Challenge Week 4: Bastrop Rams boom with school spirit
Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage. “We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time high and we know that we have a great pipeline here,” explained Dr. Les Guice. All schools in Monroe went on lockdown this...
magnoliareporter.com
One year following disappearance, family of Chad Tompkins still hoping
Friday, September 30 will mark a year since anyone in Chad Tompkins’ family has seen the Emerson man. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues of his whereabouts, officials said. Tompkins, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, is described as a white male...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Man dies in motorcycle accident in rural Bradley County Tuesday
WARREN, Ark. – A 51-year-old Hampton man, Jonathan Ferrell, was killed in a one vehicle accident on Bradley Road 16 Tuesday, September 20, 2022. According to the Arkansas State Police, Ferrell was driving a 2001 Yamaha eastbound on Bradley Road 16 around 11:16 a.m. Entering a curve, the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided with a tree.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who were wanted for armed robbery. OPSO said in a press release they responded to a robbery at Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on Sept. 21, 2022, after two men allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took cash.
KEDM
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Armed Robbery in West Monroe
Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash - Bouwell. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Armed Robbery of the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe on September 21. Two suspects allegedly entered the business armed with a gun and took an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation into the robbery identified Donald Bouwell, Jr. and James Stephenson as suspects. Both suspects were later involved in a pursuit by Union Parish Deputies when they fled into a wooded area. After an extensive search, both suspects were apprehended in Union Parish and arrested on the charge of Armed Robbery. Bouwell was also charged with Failure to Register as a Sex offender in Ouachita Parish and faces additional Union Parish charges. Stephenson was charged with additional Union Parish charges as well.
Amazon announces its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish and Union County
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Amazon announced that it’s expanding its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects. Also, Amazon announced its first renewable energy projects in Morehouse Parish, La., and Union County, Ark. The solar farms are […]
magnoliareporter.com
Dunn-Ford feature airs today on SEC Network
Larry Dunn, director of performing arts for the Magnolia School District, will be recognized Friday morning as part of a feature on the SEC Network. The Southeastern Conference, with the College Football Playoffs Foundation, are committed to supporting teachers and bringing awareness to the importance of education. The organizations honor teachers as part of its Extra Yard For Teachers.
salineriverchronicle.com
Home on Railroad Ave destroyed in Wednesday morning fire
Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 Warren Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a house fire on Railroad Avenue in the northwest section of Warren. Unfortunately the home sustained significant damages, but from the information Saline River Chronicle has gathered, no one was hurt in the blaze.
NOLA.com
Brother Martin wins on the road against Ouachita Parish
Sydney Harris and Jordan West each scored two touchdowns for Brother Martin on the way to defeating Ouachita Parish 38-20 on the road in a nondistrict game Friday. Harris, a sophomore, rushed 34 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns. West, a junior, caught a short pass across the middle and ran the rest of the way for a 54-yard touchdown. He followed with a 3-yard touchdown run.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness
Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
magnoliareporter.com
Look back: Magnolia-Wynne football game
Here's a look at some of the action on and off the field from last week's Magnolia-Wynne football game. Photos by Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com. Magnolia won the game 21-7 to improve to 3-0. Magnolia plays Arkansas High at 7 p.m. Friday. Homecoming festivities in Panther Stadium start at...
Monroe mayor commends Monroe PD after school shooter hoax
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After Thursday morning’s school shooter hoax at Neville High, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis releases a statement commending the efforts of the Monroe Police Department during the investigation. What we saw today was countless hours of training put into practice. Our officers responded immidiately and were inside that school within a minute. As […]
