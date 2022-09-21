Read full article on original website
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
Honest Cooking
10 Showstopping Winners of The National Gingerbread House Competition
It’s that time of year again and a lot is at stake! The National Gingerbread House Competition returns at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Whether it’s whimsical cabins of candy, gumdrop-adorned castles or sugar-spun landscapes competitors of the 30th National Gingerbread House Competition, will have a chance to achieve one of the coveted awards as well as win a prize of worth more than $40,00. This season features six brand-new awards including best use of sprinkles, most unique ingredient. Additionally, there’s best use of color, pop culture star, and most innovative structure. The esteemed panel of returning judges include Nicholas Lodge and celebrity chef, author and TV personality, Carla Hall.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
Mountain Xpress
Fox News reports Asheville is crime-ridden, dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31% increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10% of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
Mountain Xpress
Local restaurateurs share the secret ingredients for award-winning hospitality
On June 13, Asheville’s Cúrate won the first James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. After a two-year awards hiatus and overhaul prompted by multiple concerns — including a lack of diversity in nominees and awarding chefs accused of exploiting employees — the culinary arts foundation returned with a new approach. Among the changes, the organization renamed and reframed its former category of Outstanding Service to Outstanding Hospitality to reflect the importance of creating places as pleasant to work for as they are to dine in.
asheville.com
Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
tripsavvy.com
Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit
Asheville, North Carolina, has a new lodging option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville. On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater...
ourstate.com
The 1980s: The City That Almost Wasn’t
The Decades Series: Read the full series by Philip Gerard. Many cities are known for signature landmarks. Others build a piece of their legacy on what wasn’t constructed — what was instead preserved and transformed. Such is the story of Asheville and the downtown mall that never was.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC
Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
my40.tv
Craving Greek? Pick up food at the 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival is in full swing. The festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is the third year the festival has operated as a drive-thru only. Patrons can choose between five Greek plates,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“An Evening on the Titanic” sold out last week
The Orchard Inn hosts Titanic-themed dinner and entertainment. SALUDA––On September 15, The Orchard Inn hosted “An Evening on the Titanic” dinner at Newman’s Restaurant. “It was spectacular,” owner Marc Blazar says. Tickets for the elegant evening were completely sold out. This highly anticipated dinner...
my40.tv
Counties begin looking at how to spend millions in opioid settlement allotments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several western North Carolina counties are beginning to decide how they will use millions of dollars of opioid settlement funding being distributed to counties. In April, North Carolina governments started receiving the start of $750 million in total funds from a $26 billion multi-state national...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community questions strange lights over Landrum’s night sky
Starlink’s low-orbit satellites spotted over Foothills. On Monday night around 9 p.m., Landrum residents claim to have seen a unique string of lights floating in the sky. The line of about 7 to 10 lights made their way across the night sky, raising questions in the community. Landrum Mayor...
my40.tv
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
Serial killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
my40.tv
The Free Clinics receives largest donation ever thanks to fundraiser by local community
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Free Clinics, an organization that helps uninsured, low income people receive quality health care, received a major donation on Thursday. The community of Cummings Cove spent the last year raising $56,000 for the nonprofit. It’s the single-largest donation to date presented to The...
WLOS.com
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
Free K-9 demonstration at Jackson Park
STAND T.A.L.L announced Thursday that they will hold a free K-9 Agility Demonstration on Tuesday with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
