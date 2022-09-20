ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American teams could face Champions League winners in new Super Cup

American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by Uefa. Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the Super Cup are understood to be ongoing. This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa League...
UEFA 'in talks over inviting MLS winner to take on Champions League holder in revamped four-team Super Cup'... as America moves a step closer to historic partnership with European soccer

American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA. Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, it is understood. This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa...
Zurich fires coach after league, cup, Europa League losses

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss champion Zurich fired coach Franco Foda on Wednesday leaving the team without a win in the defense of its title and after losses to Arsenal and Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League. Foda, who guided Austria to the knockout stage at the European Championship last...
Union sign Alejandro Bedoya for 2023 season

The Philadelphia Union and midfielder Alejandro Bedoya agreed on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Bedoya, 35, joined the Union in 2016 as a designated player after playing in Europe. "Alejandro embodies the spirit and passion of this team and this city. His mentality and leadership have had a...
Japan vs USMNT: Alarming defeat for Berhalter’s boys

The USMNT lost to Japan after a hugely underwhelming performance from Gregg Berhalter’s side just 59 days before they kick off their World Cup campaign. Dachai Kamada put Japan 1-0 up in the first half as the Samurai Blue were sharper throughout and the USMNT just couldn’t cope with their high-pressing, as Kaoru Mitoma curled home a beauty to make it 2-0 and seal the deserved win.
Spanish Women’s Soccer Stars Protest National Team

Fifteen Spanish women’s soccer stars — reportedly including team third captain, Patri Guijarro, midfielder Aitana Bonmati, and goalkeeper Sandra Panos — are taking on the national team’s governance. The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement that it received emails from players saying the players...
Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
USMNT's Christian Pulisic injured, out of World Cup warm-up game

Christian Pulisic missed the United States' next-to-last warm-up match before the World Cup against Japan on Friday in Germany because of an unspecified injury. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was out "because of a knock he took in training earlier this week." The USSF said it was too soon to determine whether he will be available for Tuesday's friendly against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain.
Luis Enrique ready for UEFA Nations League challenge

Spain boss Luis Enrique is in confident mood ahead of their incoming UEFA Nations League games. La Roja wrap up their 2022/23 campaign with two matches before the end of September up against Switzerland and Portugal in Group A2. Enrique’s side are leading the group, ahead of the final round...
England's concerns mount as Nations League relegation looms

The imminent prospect of relegation from the Nations League's elite is unlikely to worry Gareth Southgate. What might be troubling the England coach far more is the fitness issues, poor form or fragile club status of some of his key players two months out from the World Cup. From the...
Japan vs USMNT, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
NWSL playoff picture, standings, tiebreakers: Portland Thorns become first team to clinch playoff berth

The 2022 NWSL regular season is nearly over as teams begin to enter the final stretch of the schedule. The playoff picture continues to shift with only two weeks remaining as the campaign winds down. Portland Thorns FC are the only club with a playoff spot cemented after midweek action, but several teams remain in contention for the NWSL Shield -- awarded to the team with the best regular season record -- while other clubs are eyeing a playoff push. The next chapter of the story will be written this weekend as NWSL action continues and you can catch the matches on Paramount+.
Berhalter on in-form Sargent: He’s stronger, quicker and more decisive

Gregg Berhalter has said the change in Josh Sargent is noticeable since the last time the forward was with the U.S. men’s national team. Sargent got the call for the USMNT’s friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia this month, the team’s final two warm-ups ahead of the World Cup. It was the first U.S. call for Sargent since September 2021 as the striker rounds into form for Norwich City at the perfect time. The 22-year-old already has six goals for Norwich this season, leading the Canaries to second place in the Championship table. Sargent managed just two league goals all of last season...
