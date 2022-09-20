Read full article on original website
American teams could face Champions League winners in new Super Cup
American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by Uefa. Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the Super Cup are understood to be ongoing. This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa League...
Big questions before Mexico's pre-World Cup friendlies: Injuries, leadership, and the 'quinto partido'
Only two months separate the Mexico men's national team from their World Cup group-stage opener against Poland on Nov. 22. Before the trip to Qatar, El Tri have two upcoming friendlies in California, against Peru (Sept. 24) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and against Colombia (Sept. 27) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Former MLS coach Tim Hankinson dies at 67
Former MLS head coach Tim Hankinson died Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 67. The league confirmed
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
Zurich fires coach after league, cup, Europa League losses
ZURICH (AP) — Swiss champion Zurich fired coach Franco Foda on Wednesday leaving the team without a win in the defense of its title and after losses to Arsenal and Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League. Foda, who guided Austria to the knockout stage at the European Championship last...
Union sign Alejandro Bedoya for 2023 season
The Philadelphia Union and midfielder Alejandro Bedoya agreed on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Bedoya, 35, joined the Union in 2016 as a designated player after playing in Europe. "Alejandro embodies the spirit and passion of this team and this city. His mentality and leadership have had a...
Japan vs USMNT: Alarming defeat for Berhalter’s boys
The USMNT lost to Japan after a hugely underwhelming performance from Gregg Berhalter’s side just 59 days before they kick off their World Cup campaign. Dachai Kamada put Japan 1-0 up in the first half as the Samurai Blue were sharper throughout and the USMNT just couldn’t cope with their high-pressing, as Kaoru Mitoma curled home a beauty to make it 2-0 and seal the deserved win.
USMNT international Jonathan Gomez still open to Mexico call despite U.S. U20 start
Real Sociedad dual-national Jonathan Gomez is back representing the United States after appearing for the Under-20 side in the Revelations Cup this week, but the door isn't shut just yet on Mexico, according to his father. Gomez, a 19-year-old fullback, has represented both Mexico and the U.S. at youth and...
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
Spanish Women’s Soccer Stars Protest National Team
Fifteen Spanish women’s soccer stars — reportedly including team third captain, Patri Guijarro, midfielder Aitana Bonmati, and goalkeeper Sandra Panos — are taking on the national team’s governance. The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement that it received emails from players saying the players...
Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’
Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
USMNT's Christian Pulisic injured, out of World Cup warm-up game
Christian Pulisic missed the United States' next-to-last warm-up match before the World Cup against Japan on Friday in Germany because of an unspecified injury. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was out "because of a knock he took in training earlier this week." The USSF said it was too soon to determine whether he will be available for Tuesday's friendly against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain.
Luis Enrique ready for UEFA Nations League challenge
Spain boss Luis Enrique is in confident mood ahead of their incoming UEFA Nations League games. La Roja wrap up their 2022/23 campaign with two matches before the end of September up against Switzerland and Portugal in Group A2. Enrique’s side are leading the group, ahead of the final round...
Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.
England's concerns mount as Nations League relegation looms
The imminent prospect of relegation from the Nations League's elite is unlikely to worry Gareth Southgate. What might be troubling the England coach far more is the fitness issues, poor form or fragile club status of some of his key players two months out from the World Cup. From the...
Japan vs USMNT, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
NWSL playoff picture, standings, tiebreakers: Portland Thorns become first team to clinch playoff berth
The 2022 NWSL regular season is nearly over as teams begin to enter the final stretch of the schedule. The playoff picture continues to shift with only two weeks remaining as the campaign winds down. Portland Thorns FC are the only club with a playoff spot cemented after midweek action, but several teams remain in contention for the NWSL Shield -- awarded to the team with the best regular season record -- while other clubs are eyeing a playoff push. The next chapter of the story will be written this weekend as NWSL action continues and you can catch the matches on Paramount+.
Berhalter on in-form Sargent: He’s stronger, quicker and more decisive
Gregg Berhalter has said the change in Josh Sargent is noticeable since the last time the forward was with the U.S. men’s national team. Sargent got the call for the USMNT’s friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia this month, the team’s final two warm-ups ahead of the World Cup. It was the first U.S. call for Sargent since September 2021 as the striker rounds into form for Norwich City at the perfect time. The 22-year-old already has six goals for Norwich this season, leading the Canaries to second place in the Championship table. Sargent managed just two league goals all of last season...
USMNT vs. Japan score: Berhalter's side struggle in loss, fail to record a single shot on goal
The United States men's national team's World Cup tune-up match against Japan on Friday did not go as planned as the Americans suffered an uninspiring 2-0 defeat in Germany. The USMNT now turn the page and will aim to respond on Tuesday when they face Saudi Arabia in another international friendly in their last scheduled match before the World Cup begins.
