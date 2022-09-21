ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This winter it may cost significantly more to heat your home than last year. It's an increase that could leave many residents out in the cold. According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), the price of a gallon of home heating oil is expected to rise over 17 percent compared to a year ago. At the high end, a gallon of heating oil that costed $3.60 in 2021 could rise as high as $5 per gallon.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO