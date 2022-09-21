Read full article on original website
Volunteers to spruce up mountain parks, forests on National Public Lands Day
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — We're lucky to live with national and state parks along with forests in our own backyard. They've become popular destinations in recent years. It takes work to keep them pristine for all to enjoy. A big volunteer effort takes place this weekend to fix them up.
Mars Hill, Marshall to receive T-Mobile hometown grants for vital community projects
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Madison County towns will receive grant money from T-Mobile this weekend, Sept. 24. Mars Hill and Marshall are two of the 25 communities in North Carolina to get funding for what are deemed vital community projects through the T-Mobile Hometown Grants Program. Mars...
Craving Greek? Pick up food at the 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival is in full swing. The festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is the third year the festival has operated as a drive-thru only. Patrons can choose between five Greek plates,...
Counties begin looking at how to spend millions in opioid settlement allotments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several western North Carolina counties are beginning to decide how they will use millions of dollars of opioid settlement funding being distributed to counties. In April, North Carolina governments started receiving the start of $750 million in total funds from a $26 billion multi-state national...
Enjoy autumn fun and meet your local farmer at Darnell Farms' Fall Frenzy Festival
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Darnell Farms in Bryson City is holding its second annual Fall Frenzy Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. The festival features a hayride, a cornmaze, crafters, demonstrations, live music, and tons of vendors. Visitors can also pick out a pumpkin from their patch. As much...
West Asheville townhome development shot down by planning and zoning board -- again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a 72-unit townhome development in West Asheville have been turned down by planning and zoning officials for a second time. The development was proposed for Woodland Drive near Patton Avenue. Nearby residents voiced concerns about the increased traffic on the narrow road. The...
The Free Clinics receives largest donation ever thanks to fundraiser by local community
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Free Clinics, an organization that helps uninsured, low income people receive quality health care, received a major donation on Thursday. The community of Cummings Cove spent the last year raising $56,000 for the nonprofit. It’s the single-largest donation to date presented to The...
Buncombe County Health & Human Services named NC's top health department of the year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County's health department was named the state's top health department of the year last week by the North Carolina Public Health Association. During the NCPHA Fall Education Conference Sept. 14-16, 2022, in Wilmington, Buncombe County Health and Human Services Public Health was awarded the...
Madison County Fair kicks off this weekend, offering one-time gate fee this year
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — The Madison County Fair is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-24, at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Marshall. The doors opened at 3 p.m. Friday, with live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event features different craft booths, vendors and youth livestock shows. There are also...
Officials renew call for public's help as teen last seen in June 2021 still missing
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County officials renewed their call for help on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from the public as a teen originally reported missing more than a year ago has still not been located. Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a residence on Airport Road...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
Pups & Pints event raises money for Asheville Humane Society
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two of Asheville’s favorite things came together for a good cause Thursday night. Pups and Pints returned for the second year on the top level of the Pack Square parking garage. The free event, which benefitted benefit Asheville Humane Society, featured puppy portraits, dog...
'In every end, there is a beginning,' Buncombe County Schools announces new superintendent
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools made a major announcement Thursday, as the Board of Education selected, voted and approved its newest superintendent. The Buncombe County Schools “Minitorium” erupted into applause as board chair Ann Franklin announced Dr. Rob Jackson as the district’s newest leader.
Heating costs may have chilling impact on homeowners' wallets this winter
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This winter it may cost significantly more to heat your home than last year. It's an increase that could leave many residents out in the cold. According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), the price of a gallon of home heating oil is expected to rise over 17 percent compared to a year ago. At the high end, a gallon of heating oil that costed $3.60 in 2021 could rise as high as $5 per gallon.
Consumer Reports: How to pick a hearty and healthy hot cereal cup
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the cooler mornings of fall and winter approaching, what better way to start the day than with a hot and nutritious breakfast? Oatmeal has been a favorite for years, and, as Consumer Reports explains, it’s also one of the quickest, healthiest breakfasts you can make at home or on the go.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office announces new deputy puppy-in-training
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Greenville County Sheriff's Office has announced it will soon have a new officer in training!. He has big, floppy ears with lots of wrinkles and a nose that smells better than any human -- or dog. Meet deputy puppy "Adroit-Lee," who was eight weeks old...
How are school superintendents chosen and how is public input taken into account?
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's been a lot of turnover at the top for school districts across North Carolina, and the western part of the state is no exception. This year, multiple mountain superintendents announced plans to leave their posts, leading school boards to begin contemplating their successors. News 13 is diving into how superintendents are chosen and how public input is taken into account.
Kids' advocacy center gets more than $60,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for repairs
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A Jackson County organization that provides services for abused children just got a big financial boost from commissioners. They voted unanimously to allocate more than $60,000 of American Rescue Plan money to AWAKE Children's Advocacy Center. The money is needed to make repairs to the...
Application opens soon for Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Help is on the way for some local businesses through the Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program. The program is made possible through Duke Energy Foundation's Hometown Revitalization grant program, which provides targeted grants in support of downtown areas throughout the state. Grants from the program...
Local teen, family share personal cancer journey to promote childhood cancer awareness
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. It was created to raise awareness about childhood cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14. The color gold and the gold ribbon are symbols of support for children affected...
