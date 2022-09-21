ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Prince Charles
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Pups & Pints event raises money for Asheville Humane Society

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two of Asheville’s favorite things came together for a good cause Thursday night. Pups and Pints returned for the second year on the top level of the Pack Square parking garage. The free event, which benefitted benefit Asheville Humane Society, featured puppy portraits, dog...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Heating costs may have chilling impact on homeowners' wallets this winter

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This winter it may cost significantly more to heat your home than last year. It's an increase that could leave many residents out in the cold. According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), the price of a gallon of home heating oil is expected to rise over 17 percent compared to a year ago. At the high end, a gallon of heating oil that costed $3.60 in 2021 could rise as high as $5 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Consumer Reports: How to pick a hearty and healthy hot cereal cup

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the cooler mornings of fall and winter approaching, what better way to start the day than with a hot and nutritious breakfast? Oatmeal has been a favorite for years, and, as Consumer Reports explains, it’s also one of the quickest, healthiest breakfasts you can make at home or on the go.
ASHEVILLE, NC
How are school superintendents chosen and how is public input taken into account?

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's been a lot of turnover at the top for school districts across North Carolina, and the western part of the state is no exception. This year, multiple mountain superintendents announced plans to leave their posts, leading school boards to begin contemplating their successors. News 13 is diving into how superintendents are chosen and how public input is taken into account.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Application opens soon for Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Help is on the way for some local businesses through the Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program. The program is made possible through Duke Energy Foundation's Hometown Revitalization grant program, which provides targeted grants in support of downtown areas throughout the state. Grants from the program...
WEAVERVILLE, NC

