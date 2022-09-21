Read full article on original website
September 22, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department continue to investigate a suspicious death in the city, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. On September 21, 2022, Trenton Communications received a call for a well-being check at a residence on Park Avenue. Responding...
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
fox29.com
14 people on board as car crashes into bus on Route 70 in Cherry Hill, officials say
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Cherry Hill police are investigating a deadly accident in Camden County involving a vehicle and a New Jersey Transit bus. The accident happened in Cherry Hill on westbound Route 70, at Kings Highway, Friday night, just before 6 p.m. A vehicle crashed into the back of...
5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say
Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
Good Samaritans pull man from burning vehicle following crash, cops say
A group of good Samaritans rescued a man from his burning SUV after he veered off a road and crashed into a tree Mercer County on Tuesday evening, officials said. The 33-year-old was driving on Whitehorse Hamilton Square Road in Hamilton at about 9:50 p.m. when the crash took place and the vehicle burst into flames, township police said.
mahoningmatters.com
Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart
A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
Trentonian
Burlington County holding three additional paper shredding events
FLORENCE – Burlington County has scheduled three additional paper shredding events this fall to help residents dispose of confidential documents. The first event is this Sunday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Resource Recovery Complex, 22000 Burlington-Columbus Road in Florence. The other events will be held at the same location and time on Oct. 23 and Nov. 20.
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. A viewer video sent to Eyewitness […]
At least 2 people dead after overnight Philly shootings
Two people are dead and two others are injured after separate overnight shootings across Philadelphia, including one on South Street following a fight.
Beloved new bakery in Medford, NJ told to cease and ‘de-moose’ their mural
MEDFORD — A popular new local business has been dealt an unexpected setback — its moose mural was flagged by township officials. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique opened its doors in May, after more than a year of renovations and town approvals to the storefront at 185 Route 70.
Lawrence Township man faces multiple charges in connection with burglaries
A 28-year-old Lawrence Township man is facing multiple charges for allegedly breaking into and attempting to break into closed businesses during early morning hours, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. He allegedly broke into the Volvo of Princeton dealership on Brunswick Pike around 3:16 a.m. on Sept. 20 and...
Crews find propane tank at site of Pottstown home explosion that left 4 children, grandmother dead
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Now for an Eyewitness News exclusive. Only CBS3 was there in Montgomery County Monday as crews recovered a propane tank from the site of a Pottstown home explosion.Five people, including four children, were killed back in May. On Monday, several families who were forced out of their homes are now doing their own independent investigations. That's why many of these crews are on the scene. And that tank looks like the focus of much of the investigation. Meanwhile, this neighborhood looks similar as it did back in May, with streets closed off and homes in disrepair.On Monday, experts for...
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
ocscanner.news
HOWELL: POLICE FOUND THIS PUP WHO LOST HIS WAY HOME
This dog was located in the area of Evergreen Pl and Pine Needle St. Monmouth County SPCA responded and took custody of the dog. If you recognize this dog contact Dispatch at 732-938-4111 or the SPCA. media and photo courtesy HPD.
Monroe woman dies in fatal crash in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 21-year-old Monroe woman, who was a front seat passenger in a vehicle, was killed in a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. The fatal crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. on...
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The amount of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community as well as the Jersey Shore and state of New Jersey as a whole for years now has been mind numbing.
NJ man body slams cat and throws it in dumpster, police say
Someone who lives at the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex got quite a surprise when she checked what was on her doorbell camera video Saturday night. A man repeatedly picking up a cat and body slamming it into a concrete floor of an outdoor vestibule. According to West Deptford police, the...
Mantua, NJ High School Denies Accommodating Kids Identifying As Cats
I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days. Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in Nyquil, the list goes on and on. On today's episode of "Wild Things Jahna Reads On The Internet," there apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
