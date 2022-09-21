Northwestern announced a new economics center and primary care center as part of a 2021 gift from Patrick Ryan (Kellogg ’59) and Shirley Ryan (Weinberg ’61). The Morton Schapiro Center for Applied Economics will be named after former University President Morton Schapiro. Schapiro served as University president from 2009 to 2022 and taught economics classes during his tenure.

