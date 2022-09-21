Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
State picks two current, one new health plan for Medicaid managed care contracts
Nebraska officials announced Friday that they have chosen three health plans to manage the bulk of the state’s $1.8 billion Medicaid program. The three are Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care of the Midlands. Two, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care, have current contracts with the state. Molina HealthCare is new to Nebraska but provides Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in several other states.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers hear over 70 proposals for $335 million recovery act
Roughly 200 people filled an Omaha conference center Thursday to take in and pitch ideas for $335 million worth of recovery dollars earmarked for underserved areas of the state. It was the last of four public hearings held by a special legislative committee created to identify projects for the funding....
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska to hold symposium for women veterans this weekend in Kearney
Army veteran Erin Colson has long wanted to gather female veterans from across the state in one place to talk about the unique issues facing women who have served in uniform. “I’ve been thinking about it for a very long time — before I even got this job,” said Colson, 43, who is the state women’s coordinator for the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
