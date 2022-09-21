Nebraska officials announced Friday that they have chosen three health plans to manage the bulk of the state’s $1.8 billion Medicaid program. The three are Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care of the Midlands. Two, Nebraska Total Care and UnitedHealth Care, have current contracts with the state. Molina HealthCare is new to Nebraska but provides Medicaid, Medicare and Affordable Care Act marketplace plans in several other states.

