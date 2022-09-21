ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 7 USC 17, Oregon St. 14

USC_Dye 7 run (Lynch kick), 14:18. ORST_Griffin 18 run (Hayes kick), 4:41. USC_Addison 21 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:13. RUSHING_Southern Cal, Dye 19-133, Ca.Williams 9-27, Jones 5-11, R.Brown 3-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oregon St., Griffin 12-84, Fenwick 11-29, Gould 1-15, Martinez 5-14, Nolan 1-8, Colletto 1-3. PASSING_Southern Cal, Ca.Williams...
Davidson 56, Presbyterian 24

DAV_Magee 89 kickoff return (Bonoffski kick), 14:46. DAV_Freeman IV 67 pass from Waddell (Bonoffski kick), 03:00. DAV_McCurdy 30 pass from Durkin (Bonoffski kick), 00:48. PRE_Powell II 15 pass from Hayden (Maddrey kick), 02:23. DAV PRE. First downs 28 19. Rushes-yards 65-396 26-135 Passing 230 196. Comp-Att-Int 8-9-0 20-31-2 Return Yards...
No Fluke | Folsom Football Wins At De La Salle — Again

Austin Mack’s Touchdown Dive With 15 Seconds Left Lifts Folsom Football To Second Win At De La Salle In As Many Seasons •. By the end of the season, a 24-20 win over De La Salle might simply stand as another win on the ledger for a Folsom football team with its eyes on a prize much larger than a midseason nonleague victory.
Prairie View 24, Alabama St. 15

ALST_Culpepper 19 pass from Davis (kick blocked), 01:57. PV_Herron 20 pass from Connley (Reyes kick), 02:50. RUSHING_Prairie View, Ah. Antoine 12-66, Ja. Stewart 10-29, Tr. Connley 9-25, Kr. Mosley 1-4, Be. Goodwater 1-3, Team 1-(minus 1). Alabama St., Ja. Merritt 17-143, Sa. Dunn 8-49, De. Davis 8-(minus 5), Ro. McMinn 1-(minus 5), Ja. Howell 2-(minus 10), My. Crawley 1-(minus 19), Team 1-(minus 63).
