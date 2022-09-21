Austin Mack’s Touchdown Dive With 15 Seconds Left Lifts Folsom Football To Second Win At De La Salle In As Many Seasons •. By the end of the season, a 24-20 win over De La Salle might simply stand as another win on the ledger for a Folsom football team with its eyes on a prize much larger than a midseason nonleague victory.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO