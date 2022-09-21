I remember when I first visited Iran. It felt like a world and culture very far away from my own, and, during my time there, I faced a moment that could have gone completely wrong. My family and I had decided to visit a marketplace in Tehran. During our stroll, we had to walk past a religious shrine to get to our destination. Now, to put things into perspective, I was completely covered. I wore a hijab, you couldn’t see a single strand of hair and I was also wearing an abaya (Islamic gown) – this was my choice...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO