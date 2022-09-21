Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Dancing With the Stars’ Hottest Romances
Check out the love lives of the celeb and pro dancers
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'
Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’
Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Dancing With The Stars’: Who Survived And Who Went Home After Premiere Night On Disney+
Dancing with the Stars began its 31st season Monday in the most peculiar manner: by asking viewers to click a watch button on Disney+ at exactly 5 p.m./8 p.m. “Tune” in any earlier and you’ll get a reminder — NO, it’s at 8 p.m. ET, pal! Come back when it’s time. This is the new reality for dance fans accustomed to watching their favorite competition show that used to be on ABC. Otherwise, the live, two-hour episode of DWTS began just like it used to (before the pandemic, that is), with a big opening number, an enthusiastic (but casually dressed) studio audience...
Bachelorette fans vow to boycott show over producers’ ‘inexcusable’ response to Erich Shwer’s racism scandal on finale
THE BACHELORETTE fans have vowed to boycott the show due to the producers dancing around a contestant's racism scandal. Yearbook photos of Erich Schwer in blackface had surfaced in the weeks before the finale aired on Tuesday. So when the Bachelorette finale failed to address the scandal entirely, fans were...
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Dancing With the Stars: Two Longtime Pros Won't Be Back for Disney+ Season
Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha’ing its way over to Disney+… but a pair of longtime pro dancers won’t be coming along. Pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold both announced on Wednesday they will not be returning for the dance competition’s upcoming Season 31, its first on Disney+ after a lengthy run on ABC. As our sister site Deadline reported, Burgess revealed she won’t be back in a series of Instagram Stories, saying: “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Bachelorette’: Are Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia Dating Now?
Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia part ways during 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale. Is it possible they get back together after the show?
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together? ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers
Happily ever after? Bachelorette star Gabby Windey narrowed her contestants down to just Erich Schwer after eliminating runner-up Jason Alabaster and finalist Johnny DePhillipo during week 8 of season 19. Keep reading to see where Gabby and Erich stand today! Are Gabby Windey...
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Salaries: How Much Do Contestants and Pros Make?
Working hard for the money! Since Dancing With the Stars debuted in 2005, it has been a huge hit for ABC and has undergone plenty of changes — including the salary amounts that the cast earns. When the show launched, Tom Bergeron and Lisa Canning cohosted the first season. Samantha Harris replaced Canning for seasons […]
Comments / 0