Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana

GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
GAS CITY, IN
FOX59

Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies. The […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major

The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

3 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side left three people injured Friday evening. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Kessler Boulevard East Drive at Allisonville Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot, killed after verbal argument inside residence

INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 2700 block of North Onley Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Second suspect in Muncie armed robbery arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie have made a second arrest in an armed robbery where one of the suspects was shot in the face. Muncie officers arrested 23-year-old Tanner Little on Tuesday in connection to the armed robbery. According to court documents, Little and his accomplice Brock Watson are accused of committing the robbery […]
MUNCIE, IN

