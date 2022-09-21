Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing long-time Indy cab driver says it was 'misunderstanding'
We are learning more details about the moments leading up to the death of long-time Indianapolis tax driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in mid-August, IMPD said, when two men showed […]
A Hummer, a distinctive bag and a love of Newport cigarettes helped police nab a serial dollar store robber
INDIANAPOLIS – When a black Hummer H3 pulled up to an Indianapolis Family Dollar store on July 20, 2019, police were confident they had their man. And when they recovered a distinctive black-and-green duffel bag from the vehicle, they knew they’d found the person responsible for a series of armed robberies targeting dollar stores and […]
Man shot dead during argument in home on Indy's northeast side
A man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday inside a home on the city's northeast side, police say.
ISP: Teens arrested after being clocked going 111 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake guns in vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Jackson County Wednesday morning after Indiana State Police reportedly caught them going more than 110 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake firearms in the vehicle. Around 10 a.m., a trooper stopped a white Acura on I-65 South near the Seymour exit. State Police say the […]
3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana
GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one...
Construction workers help reunite 2-year-old in stolen truck with mother
Construction workers got quite a surprise Tuesday when a toddler was dropped off at their job site near Speedway.
Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies. The […]
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside.
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
Walmart plans to seek damages from Plainfield after large facility fire
The Town of Plainfield has received notices from Walmart that it plans to file claims for damages to its distribution facility in a massive fire in March of this year.
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Child seriously injured in 30th & Lafayette Road crash Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hurt late Friday when a car struck a pole on Indy's near northwest side. The collision happened on 30th Street at Lafayette Road around 10 p.m. Indianapolis police said three people were in the car. One of them, a child, was taken to a...
Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
3 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side left three people injured Friday evening. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Kessler Boulevard East Drive at Allisonville Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire...
Man shot, killed after verbal argument inside residence
INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 2700 block of North Onley Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult...
Suspect in Tipton man's shooting death released ahead of trial
A judge has ordered that the suspect in a December 2020 homicide of a 19-year-old Tipton man be released from jail ahead of his trial, court records show.
Second suspect in Muncie armed robbery arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie have made a second arrest in an armed robbery where one of the suspects was shot in the face. Muncie officers arrested 23-year-old Tanner Little on Tuesday in connection to the armed robbery. According to court documents, Little and his accomplice Brock Watson are accused of committing the robbery […]
Walmart claims departments responding to distribution center made fire worse
More than 30 fire departments have been named in several notices of tort claims seeking damages from a massive fire in March that destroyed a Walmart Distribution Center.
