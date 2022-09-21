ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Delco Shop Has Best Hoagies On Earth, Publication Says

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A shop in the Philadelphia suburbs is where you should be headed if you want the best hoagie on the planet, according to Food Network Magazine.

Phil & Jim's Steaks & Hoagies on Edgemont Avenue in Parkside was recognized by the publication this month for its "Italian Special" sandwich, 6abc reports.

The hoagie is made up of the following ingredients, all on a 12" roll:

  • Ham
  • Hot Cap
  • Genoa Salami
  • Provolone Cheese
  • Peppered Ham
  • Onions
  • Tomatoes
  • Pickles
  • Lettuce
  • Oil
  • Oregano
  • Sweet or Hot Peppers

Phil Cerami and Jim Landis founded the food joint in 1962, based on their version of the famous Cheesesteak sandwich, according to its website.

The business even claims to have "the best cheesesteaks and hoagies in the region, period." It looks like they were right.

Gia Miller, a current co-owner, told 6abc that their customers would have to agree, having waited up to an hour for their orders.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia

- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Business
allaccess.com

WDAS/Philadelphia Holiday Jam 2022 To Feature Maxwell

IHEARTMEDIA R&B WDAS (105.3)/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 9th annual HOLIDAY JAM concert on FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at THE MET PHILADELPHIA. The lineup will feature MAXWELL, LEELA JAMES, and Comedian SKEET CARTER. SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “Bringing world-class entertainment to PHILADELPHIA is an honor that we don't take lightly. To present...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Landis
BUCKSCO.Today

New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market

The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia.Image via Friends of the Delaware Canal at Facebook. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

PrimoHoagies Grand Re-opening of Chestnut Street Location

PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls, announced today the grand re-opening of its 2043 Chestnut Street location in Philadelphia is set for Monday, September 26. To celebrate the occasion, rewards members can enjoy $6.99 Primo Size Hoagies at this location throughout the day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Earth#Suburbs#Hot Peppers#Food Network Magazine#Food Drink#Delco Shop#Phil Jim#Steaks Hoagies#Italian#6abc
975thefanatic.com

14 Fall Festivals & Events Happening this October

October will be here before we know it and there are already a bunch of events planned all over the Delaware Valley! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!. 14th Annual South Street Oktoberfest. 700 Block of South Street. Saturday, October 1, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly native big winner on Pyramid

With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite Store Expands Kosher Offering, Adds Fresh to Table Concept

The ShopRite of Garden State Pavilions, located at 2240 Marlton Pike W, in Cherry Hill, N.J., has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes an expanded Kosher Experience section, additional fresh prepared food departments as part of the new Fresh to Table section, and various services and products. Adhering to nationally...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
367K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy