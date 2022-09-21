ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIVI-TV

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of mayor

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned Friday at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean. Lee's resignation is effective Oct. 14, 2022, according to a news release from city officials. McLean appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief, who will start Sept. 27, 2022. Lee will...
Idaho State Journal

Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing

Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
KIDO Talk Radio

It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids

It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
Post Register

Day 4 of Caldwell Police Lt. - Hoadley takes the stand

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The fourth day of court has drawn to a close in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Hoadley. Hoadley is charged with excessive force and filing a false report after an FBI investigation. Today the defense called Hoadley himself to the stand. The former...
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Nampa Woman Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa woman is behind bars facing accusations she tried to hire someone to kill her spouse. According to the Nampa Police Department, 57-year-old Hsiang Chen was arrested Thursday morning on one count of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder and booked into the Canyon County Jail. The woman's husband had called the police and reported his wife was allegedly trying to hire someone to have him killed. A police officer met with the husband and arranged a meeting with the wife who was arrested. Nampa Police said the husband was never hurt and is safe.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Internal complaints and early retirements: What we know about the investigation into Boise’s police chief

BOISE, Idaho — Editors note — BPD Chief Ryan Lee was later requested to resign by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Former Boise Police Department Capt. Matt Bryngelson has worked for nearly seven police chiefs over the course of his career. Under Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, he said it became too much to handle – so he spent $125,000 to retire early.
idahobusinessreview.com

5 new-to-Idaho franchises come to Treasure Valley

There’s been a flurry of franchise activity in Treasure Valley as of late. At least five completely new-to-Idaho franchises have signed deals to open in Boise, Meridian and Eagle, and some of those businesses have already opened their doors. Two of those businesses fall under the “wellness” category, one being Perspire Sauna Studio, a “red-light therapy” ...
Post Register

Police: Nampa woman arrested for trying to hire someone to kill husband

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police Dispatch received information on Thursday at 11:24 a.m. from a Nampa resident reporting his wife was trying to hire someone to kill him. A Nampa Police Officer contacted the man and detectives arranged a controlled meeting at an undisclosed location with his wife, Hsiang Jung Chen, 57-years-old.
Post Register

Meridian woman suing the city after removal from her tiny home

Boise, ID — In May, Chasidy Decker signed a lease agreement with a homeowner in Meridian allowing her to park her tiny home on the property. Her home is next to the original home, with a 6 foot fence surrounding the property. The day after she moved in, a Meridian code officer informed her living there was against city ordinance.
Post Register

Idaho Humane society seeing many patients with cheat grass

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society is seeing lots of patients coming into the clinic with embedded cheat grass. Cheatgrass can cause an immense amount of pain for pets, it can become stuck anywhere from the ear to getting wedged between toes, it can get in the paws, hair, mouth and the nose.
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Post Register

New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
FRUITLAND, ID

