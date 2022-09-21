Read full article on original website
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
eastidahonews.com
‘I live in horror’: New records shed light on fatal Boise mall shooting, cite no motive
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — “Shooter” was what she heard, a witness said, before she pulled her mother and 4-year-old daughter down to the ground at Macy’s. Her mother still held the shoes she intended to buy when they began to run for their lives. “My 4-year-old...
KIVI-TV
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of mayor
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned Friday at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean. Lee's resignation is effective Oct. 14, 2022, according to a news release from city officials. McLean appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief, who will start Sept. 27, 2022. Lee will...
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing
Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
Former Caldwell Officer Joseph Hoadley found guilty on 3 of 4 counts
BOISE, Idaho — After more than a day of deliberations, twelve jurors have finally delivered a guilty verdict on 3 of the 4 counts in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley. Hoadley was found guilty on counts 2, 3 and 4 being considered in the trial:...
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
Post Register
Day 4 of Caldwell Police Lt. - Hoadley takes the stand
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The fourth day of court has drawn to a close in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Hoadley. Hoadley is charged with excessive force and filing a false report after an FBI investigation. Today the defense called Hoadley himself to the stand. The former...
Caldwell Police investigating two reports of possible child enticement
CALDWELL, Idaho — Parents across the country often warn their kids about strangers approaching them. That happened Thursday night in Caldwell, twice. Caldwell PD was dispatched to two reports of possible child enticement on Thursday night, the police said in a news release. The first call came in from...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
Nampa Woman Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa woman is behind bars facing accusations she tried to hire someone to kill her spouse. According to the Nampa Police Department, 57-year-old Hsiang Chen was arrested Thursday morning on one count of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder and booked into the Canyon County Jail. The woman's husband had called the police and reported his wife was allegedly trying to hire someone to have him killed. A police officer met with the husband and arranged a meeting with the wife who was arrested. Nampa Police said the husband was never hurt and is safe.
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Internal complaints and early retirements: What we know about the investigation into Boise’s police chief
BOISE, Idaho — Editors note — BPD Chief Ryan Lee was later requested to resign by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Former Boise Police Department Capt. Matt Bryngelson has worked for nearly seven police chiefs over the course of his career. Under Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, he said it became too much to handle – so he spent $125,000 to retire early.
idahobusinessreview.com
5 new-to-Idaho franchises come to Treasure Valley
There’s been a flurry of franchise activity in Treasure Valley as of late. At least five completely new-to-Idaho franchises have signed deals to open in Boise, Meridian and Eagle, and some of those businesses have already opened their doors. Two of those businesses fall under the “wellness” category, one being Perspire Sauna Studio, a “red-light therapy” ...
Post Register
Police: Nampa woman arrested for trying to hire someone to kill husband
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police Dispatch received information on Thursday at 11:24 a.m. from a Nampa resident reporting his wife was trying to hire someone to kill him. A Nampa Police Officer contacted the man and detectives arranged a controlled meeting at an undisclosed location with his wife, Hsiang Jung Chen, 57-years-old.
Post Register
Meridian woman suing the city after removal from her tiny home
Boise, ID — In May, Chasidy Decker signed a lease agreement with a homeowner in Meridian allowing her to park her tiny home on the property. Her home is next to the original home, with a 6 foot fence surrounding the property. The day after she moved in, a Meridian code officer informed her living there was against city ordinance.
Post Register
Idaho Humane society seeing many patients with cheat grass
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society is seeing lots of patients coming into the clinic with embedded cheat grass. Cheatgrass can cause an immense amount of pain for pets, it can become stuck anywhere from the ear to getting wedged between toes, it can get in the paws, hair, mouth and the nose.
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
'ALERT': Vandalism suspect arrested after more than 40 incidents of graffiti
NAMPA, Idaho — A suspect related to more than 40 incidents of vandalism was arrested by the Nampa Police Department (NPD) Thursday. Over the course of the last few months, everything from dumpsters to street signs, overpasses, fences and even a few historical buildings have been vandalized between Boise and Ontario.
Post Register
New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
