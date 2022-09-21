ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Officials identify teens killed in Paulding County house fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County Fire Rescue on Saturday named the two boys who died from injuries in a devastating house fire on Friday afternoon. "Our units went in rescue mode, and they went through the window, and they located two victims upstairs," said Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with sedan on Marietta Parkway, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department is investigating a Friday morning collision between a sedan and a 35-year-old pedestrian. Police said a Cherokee County resident was struck by a 2010 Nissan Versa at around 5:38 a.m. Friday morning in the westbound lanes of North Marietta Parkway where they intersect with North Fairground Street.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing DeKalb County woman found safe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman last seen Friday morning. Ruther Dewitt was last her home around 10:30 a.m. and was picked up by a neighbor’s surveillance cameras walking towards River Road, the DeKalb County Police Department says.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Police arrest Morrow homicide suspect

MORROW — Clayton County police said a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an unidentified person in Morrow. The incident occurred at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 22 at a home on Trammell Road in Morrow. Police said the homicide was committed at the home adding that...
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

20-year-old woman found dead at Arabia Mountain

ARABIA MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A woman's body was found in the Arabia Mountain area Saturday morning. DeKalb County police say they found a deceased female in a body of water around 11:20 a.m. Officers are currently investigating whether the woman they found has any connection to a recently missing person...
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police investigating after man found dead at hotel parking lot

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in southwest Atlanta Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 3700 Princeton Lakes Parkway southwest, the address of Home2Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport West, at 7:42 a.m. to a report of a man lying dead in the parking lot, authorities said. The location of the hotel is about four miles away from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

