Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
Building, previously funeral home catches fire near Stone Mountain, officials say
UNION CITY, Ga. — Editors note: This was updated to reflect information provided by police; the building was previously a funeral home. Officials extinguished a fire at a property that was a funeral home in DeKalb County late Saturday morning. DeKalb County Fire Department said the fire happened around...
Officials identify teens killed in Paulding County house fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County Fire Rescue on Saturday named the two boys who died from injuries in a devastating house fire on Friday afternoon. "Our units went in rescue mode, and they went through the window, and they located two victims upstairs," said Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey.
Family of 78-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaking out
ATLANTA — The family of a 78-year-old woman killed in March in a Buckhead parking deck are speaking out because there still has not been an indictment in the crime. 78-year-old great-grandmother and former Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacqueline Mixon was attacked on March 1 in the Piedmont Hospital parking deck.
Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett County police said...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with sedan on Marietta Parkway, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department is investigating a Friday morning collision between a sedan and a 35-year-old pedestrian. Police said a Cherokee County resident was struck by a 2010 Nissan Versa at around 5:38 a.m. Friday morning in the westbound lanes of North Marietta Parkway where they intersect with North Fairground Street.
Missing DeKalb County woman found safe
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman last seen Friday morning. Ruther Dewitt was last her home around 10:30 a.m. and was picked up by a neighbor’s surveillance cameras walking towards River Road, the DeKalb County Police Department says.
Boy shot by man accusing him of robbery arrested at hospital, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a boy shot multiple times by someone accusing him of robbing their home was arrested after police discovered he was wanted by police. Police did not identify the "juvenile" boy, but said he is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at the detention area...
Police arrest Morrow homicide suspect
MORROW — Clayton County police said a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an unidentified person in Morrow. The incident occurred at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 22 at a home on Trammell Road in Morrow. Police said the homicide was committed at the home adding that...
Family of young DeKalb father ambushed by three gunmen pleads for answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a man ambushed by three masked gunmen in a strip mall parking lot is now breaking its silence. Surveillance cameras captured the three suspects and their getaway car, but as of now, no one has been arrested. Kamaal Margado’s loved ones are still...
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
20-year-old woman found dead at Arabia Mountain
ARABIA MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A woman's body was found in the Arabia Mountain area Saturday morning. DeKalb County police say they found a deceased female in a body of water around 11:20 a.m. Officers are currently investigating whether the woman they found has any connection to a recently missing person...
DeKalb murder suspect arrested, accused of shooting man multiple times
DeKalb County deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of killing a man four days ago, the sheriff’s office said....
1 arrested, 1 dead in Clayton County homicide
One person was arrested Thursday in connection with a homicide in Clayton County, police said....
Atlanta Police investigating after man found dead at hotel parking lot
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in southwest Atlanta Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 3700 Princeton Lakes Parkway southwest, the address of Home2Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport West, at 7:42 a.m. to a report of a man lying dead in the parking lot, authorities said. The location of the hotel is about four miles away from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
1 critically hurt after shooting near auto shop along Moreland Avenue, APD says
ATLANTA — One person is critically hurt after a shooting happened near an auto shop along Moreland Avenue Thursday night. Authorities said it happened near the Advance Auto Parts store at 1395 Moreland Ave SE. Atlanta Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. APD has...
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-285, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sandy Springs Police told Channel 2 the crash happened on I-285 eastbound near Roswell Rd. exit. Police believe the...
