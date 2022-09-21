Read full article on original website
Hurricane Fiona resurfacing painful memories of 2017's Hurricane Maria
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Hurricane Fiona slams Puerto Rico, the new images of heavy damages and gushing rivers bring a rush of painful memories of 2017's deadly and destructive Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico is yet to recover from the category 5 storm, which killed nearly 3,000 people and took...
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It...
Visit California launches new initiative highlighting Native American lands and culture | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California, like many states across the U.S., is home to hundreds of Native American tribes. Each nation, tribe, and people have a vast history and bright culture. According to Visit California, "California has the largest Native American population of any state and, according to the 2020...
Judge approves $230M settlement in California oil spill case
LOS ANGELES — A judge has approved a $230 million lawsuit settlement by the owners of a pipeline that spilled more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off California in 2015, lawyers announced Thursday. A federal judge in Los Angeles gave final approval Tuesday to a...
What is California Native American Day?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, is being celebrated as the 55th Annual California Native American Day, but what is California Native American Day and why do we celebrate it?. Brief history. According to californianativeamericanday.com, it started in 1939 by then-Governor Culbert Olson. "Indian Day" evolved into California...
Do inmate firefighters help clean up forests to prevent wildfires? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week's Why Guy question is from Paulette Longa Parsons: "Why doesn't our government use non-violent criminals to clean up our forest and grasslands to help stop these massive fires?" Inmate fire crews are vital in fighting wildfires in California. As of Sept. 7, there are...
Lawsuit: SMUD targeted Asians in pot searches
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities...
Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 24-25
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a renaissance faire, a farm-to-fork festival, or maybe even a paranormal circus sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the...
Cal Fire: Fire season 'not even close' to being over even with September rain
JAMESTOWN, Calif. — The rainfall was a welcome sight, especially for those living in the towns threatened by the Mosquito Fire in Placer County and El Dorado County. The rare September showers became a game changer for firefighters in finally being able to stop an out of control wildfire from destroying more property.
'They're just doubling down on stupid' | Newsom attacks Republican governors on national stage again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is on the national stage in New York this week talking about California’s climate commitment. In a common move of his, he took aim at Republican governors. "Those conservative governors out there, Greg Abbott and others, they're as dumb as they want...
Will women rule in the 2022 California election?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. For Angelique Ashby, running as a “women’s advocate” in a heated state Senate race in Sacramento might be a little of both. Her competitor, Dave Jones, a fellow Democrat, went to court to block Ashby from...
Money in the Bank: California's Middle Class Tax Refund payments coming as early as Oct. 7
CALIFORNIA, USA — 95% of the people getting California's Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) are expected to have that money in their pocket by the end of the year, and in many cases, much sooner than that. The Franchise Tax Board said the first wave of MCTR payments is...
California fish conservation law could protect bees
SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the state to consider protecting threatened bumblebees under a conservation law listing for fish. The state's high court refused to grant a review sought by farming groups of a May appellate court ruling that allowed the California Fish and Game Commission to consider granting endangered species protection to four types of bumblebees under a 1970 conservation law that included the term "invertebrates" under the definition of fish, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
'He should be ashamed of himself and sign the bill' | Tom Morello backs farmworkers at Capitol rally
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A band of farmworkers rallying at the state Capitol got a new member Wednesday in the form of Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. The iconic rocker hosted a free concert at the Capitol in support of the United Farm Workers' (UFW) push to get Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill impacting how farmworkers unionize, AB 2183.
California allows lawsuits against 'cyber flashers'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who find themselves victims of "cyber flashing" can sue under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Friday. The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages via text, email, or other electronic means. Recipients have received such unwelcome...
Tom Morello to play free concert in Sacramento to support California farmworkers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello will take the stage in Sacramento, but instead of tuning up at the Golden 1 Center, he'll be performing at the Capitol. "SACRAMENTO!! I am performing a FREE CONCERT TOMORROW in support of #UnitedFarmWorkers," Morello said on Twitter. The concert...
Sewage leak at Arden Arcade apartment complex still not fixed several months later
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Residents living at the Carla Apartment complex have been facing a constant lake of raw sewage in the parking lot for several months. "The sewer drainage over by the front of my apartment unit has been clogged or the pipeline is broken," said Madison Stakley, who's lived at the Arden Arcade complex for four years.
Why you won’t see Gov. Gavin Newsom in California's voter guide
CALIFORNIA, USA — The November elections are just around the corner, but as Californians check their voter guides, they might notice a curious absence. Voters will not see Governor Gavin Newsom in the voter information guide that goes to homes across the state. Ballots are starting to arrive, and many voters said there is no picture or candidate statement for Governor Newsom in their voter guide. There is, however, one listed for his Republican challenger, Brian Dahle.
Here's how high diesel prices could impact you
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — High diesel prices don't just affect drivers at the pump, but also shoppers when they buy products transported by semi-trucks. According to AAA's gas price data from this time last year, the price of diesel has risen by nearly $2 in Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton. Chris...
