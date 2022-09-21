ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It...
What is California Native American Day?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, is being celebrated as the 55th Annual California Native American Day, but what is California Native American Day and why do we celebrate it?. Brief history. According to californianativeamericanday.com, it started in 1939 by then-Governor Culbert Olson. "Indian Day" evolved into California...
Lawsuit: SMUD targeted Asians in pot searches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities...
Rain totals very spotty for Northern California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A potent September storm brought rain to much of Northern California between Sunday and Monday, but the amount varied wildly. The nature of this storm was hit and miss with a cut-off area of low-pressure wobbling off the coast. Periods of rain would arrive with some embedded heavy rain and thunderstorms. If a series of thunderstorms moved over the same area, much higher rain totals were recorded.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 24-25

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a renaissance faire, a farm-to-fork festival, or maybe even a paranormal circus sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the...
Will women rule in the 2022 California election?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. For Angelique Ashby, running as a “women’s advocate” in a heated state Senate race in Sacramento might be a little of both. Her competitor, Dave Jones, a fellow Democrat, went to court to block Ashby from...
California fish conservation law could protect bees

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the state to consider protecting threatened bumblebees under a conservation law listing for fish. The state's high court refused to grant a review sought by farming groups of a May appellate court ruling that allowed the California Fish and Game Commission to consider granting endangered species protection to four types of bumblebees under a 1970 conservation law that included the term "invertebrates" under the definition of fish, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
'He should be ashamed of himself and sign the bill' | Tom Morello backs farmworkers at Capitol rally

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A band of farmworkers rallying at the state Capitol got a new member Wednesday in the form of Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. The iconic rocker hosted a free concert at the Capitol in support of the United Farm Workers' (UFW) push to get Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill impacting how farmworkers unionize, AB 2183.
California allows lawsuits against 'cyber flashers'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who find themselves victims of "cyber flashing" can sue under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Friday. The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages via text, email, or other electronic means. Recipients have received such unwelcome...
Why you won’t see Gov. Gavin Newsom in California's voter guide

CALIFORNIA, USA — The November elections are just around the corner, but as Californians check their voter guides, they might notice a curious absence. Voters will not see Governor Gavin Newsom in the voter information guide that goes to homes across the state. Ballots are starting to arrive, and many voters said there is no picture or candidate statement for Governor Newsom in their voter guide. There is, however, one listed for his Republican challenger, Brian Dahle.
Here's how high diesel prices could impact you

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — High diesel prices don't just affect drivers at the pump, but also shoppers when they buy products transported by semi-trucks. According to AAA's gas price data from this time last year, the price of diesel has risen by nearly $2 in Sacramento, Modesto and Stockton. Chris...
