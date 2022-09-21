CALIFORNIA, USA — The November elections are just around the corner, but as Californians check their voter guides, they might notice a curious absence. Voters will not see Governor Gavin Newsom in the voter information guide that goes to homes across the state. Ballots are starting to arrive, and many voters said there is no picture or candidate statement for Governor Newsom in their voter guide. There is, however, one listed for his Republican challenger, Brian Dahle.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO