Federal Way, WA

Steven Connelly
4d ago

I drive past this on dash point every day. crime has driven this community to it knees. time to clean house and get some people in office that want to fight crime instead of idolize it.

SHORT GAL
4d ago

Time to get politicians in off who are willing the CLEAN HOUSE, criminals are protected more than the regular people!

MyNorthwest.com

1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
AUBURN, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor blotter: Suspect caught when stolen Prius loses its charge

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Gig Harbor police apprehended a shoplifting suspect on Sept. 16 after the stolen Toyota Prius the suspect was driving ran out of gas and lost its charge.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children

A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

WSP looking for man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a man accused of throwing rocks and bottles at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. Renton residents told KOMO on Friday this activity has happened on SR-900 near 164th Avenue Southeast. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said they are working to get an arrest warrant and to find this individual.
RENTON, WA
KATU.com

Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Family escapes Spanaway house fire

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Smoke alarms helped a family escape a house fire early Thursday morning in Spanaway, fire officials said. Just after midnight, crews with Central Pierce and Graham Fire departments responded to a report of a fire in the 24400 block of 34th Avenue Court. When crews arrived, the...
SPANAWAY, WA
KING 5

Lynnwood strip mall fire believed to be arson

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A fire at a Lynnwood strip mall Wednesday morning was intentionally set, according to investigators. The fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at Highway 99 and 156th Street SW in a one-story building housing four businesses. The area of the building occupied by a sunroom...
LYNNWOOD, WA

