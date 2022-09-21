POLICE: “Edged weapon” used to seriously injure man
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says officers arrested a woman overnight in an alleged assault case.
Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Reservoir in reference to a potential stabbing.Names released of two involved in Fagan Street stabbing
Investigators believe that Tasha Zellers wielded an “edged weapon”, which they say she used to inflict a serious injury to a male victim.
According to authorities, the man was treated and transported to a nearby hospital by emergency services. Zellers was arrested and booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail. She currently faces one charge of:
- Assault 1st Degree
UP NEXT: Officer injured while chasing man with guitar, police sayCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0