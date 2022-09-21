ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Clarinda edges Atlantic for Girl’s Team Title at Creston

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Creston) One point separated Clarinda and Atlantic for the girl’s team title at Tuesday’s Creston Cross Country meet. With four runners in the top ten, the Cardinals edged Atlantic 28-29 for the ultimate trophy. Creston finished third with 77-points and Red Oak fourth with 120.

Clarinda’s duo of Mason Hartley and Raenna Henke finished first and second, respectively. Maya Hunter crossed the line in fifth place, Amelia Hesse, eighth, and Taylor Rasmussen finished in 12th. Richlyn Muff, 14th, and Addison Moore, 18th.

Atlantic’s lead runner Ava Rush ran third, Claire Pellett fourth, Belle Berg sixth, Katrina Williams seventh, and Faith Altman ninth. Mariah Huffman finished 11th, and Hailey Huffman, 13th.

Top Ten:

1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 20:27.60

2. Raenna Henke, Clarinda, 20:38.60

3. Ava Rush, Atlantic, 20:53.90

4. Claire Pellett, Atlantic, 21:37.80

5. Maya Hunter, Clarinda, 22:31.50

6. Belle Berg, Atlantic, 23:07.00

7. Katrina Williams, Atlantic, 24:10.90

8. Amelia Heese, Clarinda, 24:49.50

9. Faith Altman, Atlantic, 25:14.20

10. Emma Pantini, Creston, 25:19.30

