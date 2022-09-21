Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions
The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Aaron Rodgers Very Clear
In just a few days, two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history will step on the field against each other. Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers in a matchup of NFC title contenders. Before the game kicks off, though, Brady had a few words about his competition.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts
Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Get ready NFC North fans! A battle between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings will take place in the North Star State in what should be an entertaining battle! Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Lions-Vikings prediction and pick will be made. Coming into Week 3...
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
2 Oregon Ducks takeaways from win over Washington State
When the Oregon football program announced that their first game of the season was going to be against the Georgia Bulldogs, it drew more than a few “yikes” emojis from long-time fans of the Ducks. Sure, everyone would like to believe that their favorite team can beat anyone, but the Bulldogs were the best team in the NCAA last season, and even after turning over a sizeable selection of their depth chart to the NFL draft back in March, they remain one of the best teams in the nation.
Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start
The Dallas Cowboys made the shocking decision to let wide receiver Amari Cooper walk in free agency this offseason. The belief appeared to be that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass knew CeeDee Lamb was the better receiver. After Cooper surpassed 100 yards receiving with a touchdown for the second straight game Thursday night, Jones […] The post Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ravens, Lamar Jackson gets tough Ronnie Stanley injury update ahead of game vs. Patriots
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens received some tough injury news on offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley ahead of their Week 3 clash vs. the New England Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Stanley, who was previously listed as doubtful, has been ruled out for the game. Ravens downgraded LT Ronnie Stanley to out for Sunday’s […] The post Ravens, Lamar Jackson gets tough Ronnie Stanley injury update ahead of game vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is likely to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. “Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Panthers, per source,” tweeted Schefter. Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for […] The post Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett time? Mike Tomlin puts foot down on clamor to replace Mitchell Trubisky as Steelers QB1
The clamor from Pittsburgh Steelers fans to let Kenny Pickett take the quarterback reins from Mitchell Trubisky should only get louder in the coming days following the team’s 29-17 road loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. However, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was quick to shut down the notion of Pittsburgh making such […] The post Kenny Pickett time? Mike Tomlin puts foot down on clamor to replace Mitchell Trubisky as Steelers QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys GM Jerry Jones tries to sell Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott QB controversy, but Ezekiel Elliott isn’t buying it
It’s just been just two games (barely) and already, there’s a lot of hype surrounding Cooper Rush as the new Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback. Dak Prescott is still out of commission after undergoing thumb surgery, and at this point, Rush’s strong play has led to whispers about the 28-year-old potentially replacing Prescott as the Cowboys’ […] The post Cowboys GM Jerry Jones tries to sell Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott QB controversy, but Ezekiel Elliott isn’t buying it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0