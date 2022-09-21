ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
License plate reader helps track down stolen truck

By Luther Johnson
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department East and North District have tracked down a red pickup truck that was stolen Tuesday morning from a gas station parking lot and had a child inside .

Police said the child’s mother was inside a Shell gas station on the corner of 34th Street and Emerson Avenue. When she came out, she found her 2006 red Nissan pickup, with her 2-year-old inside, was gone.

The child was later dropped off at a construction site near Speedway.

IMPD said that license plate reader technology helped officers eventually narrow down the search for the stolen vehicle. The truck was found Tuesday evening, and IMPD said that a short vehicle pursuit occurred just after 6:30 p.m.

The pursuit ended in the 2500 block of North Gale Street and a male suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Images of the truck after it was tracked down by IMPD using license plate reader technology.

In the post announcing the truck had been recovered and use of a license plate reader in finding it, IMPD officials said they were “thankful for the investments in technology that helped officers locate the vehicle quickly and without any injuries.”

