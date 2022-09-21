Valley nonprofit helps single parents who are battling cancer

A Valley nonprofit says they need help after seeing a dramatic increase in requests for assistance.

"I think it's always been difficult for our families to make ends meet and right now, I don't know how they're doing it," said Jody Boyd, the executive director of the Singletons.

The group helps single parents diagnosed with cancer by giving them ready-to-eat meals, groceries, or other necessities like soaps or shampoos.

"We help with their day-to-day needs while they're going through their cancer diagnosis," Boyd added.

Last year, the nonprofit helped about 50 families. However, this year, they expect to double that number.

Marleah Nigro was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2021. She said resources like the Singletons make fighting cancer possible.

"A little simple task like going to the grocery store was like going to a marathon and wondering if you're going to make it," she said.

Nigro has an 11-year-old daughter and told ABC15 that she was able to give her a good Christmas last year because of the nonprofit.

"...At Christmas time, we went to go pick up things and she saw the presents and was so excited," Nigro added. "Without them, I probably would have found a way to do something but it wouldn't have been as magical as it was."

Boyd told ABC15 that they need more donations to help with the demand going into the holidays.

"All organizations definitely need monetary donations because we cannot do what we do without generosity of the community," she said.

The group hosts distribution events to give families essentials like detergents, paper towels, anything you need in your home -- we need here," she added.

For more information or to donate, visit their website at thesingletonsaz.org .