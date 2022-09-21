ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 1

Related
Health Digest

Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a common lifelong illness that affects normal insulin function and prevents the proper processing of sugar or glucose from food (via WebMD). It mostly affects the middle-aged and elderly population, but type 2 diabetes may also affect teens or children who are obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 95% of the 37 million people in the U.S. with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

Is There A Cure For Diverticulitis?

As we grow older, our bodies go through several changes that may cause health problems later down the road. For example, about one-third of people aged 50 to 59 develop small pouches called diverticula along the digestive tract, says the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). This condition is known as diverticulosis and may not cause any symptoms. However, those tiny pockets can cause stomach pain, bloating, and other digestive symptoms, notes the MedlinePlus.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Linus Diabetes#Fat People#Hypertension#Calories#Senior Health#General Health#Nutrients#Harvard Medical School
Healthline

What Are the Best Milk Options for People with Diabetes?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Many people have childhood memories of parents urging them to drink milk. When you’re a child, you typically have to drink whatever milk your parents provided for you.
HEALTH
msn.com

Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid

Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Diabetes and Swollen Feet

There are many causes of swollen feet, but if you have diabetes, or chronic high blood sugar, swollen feet are a common symptom. Here's a look at why diabetes can be linked to swollen feet, what it may say about your health, what you can do it about, and when it's time to see a healthcare provider.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
Brazil
CNET

Best Probiotics of 2022

Have you been feeling bloated lately? Or, perhaps you're having digestive issues or cramping. If you answered yes, you probably need to pay attention to your gut health. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, around 70 million people have a digestive disorder. Probiotics can...
HEALTH
IFLScience

"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
WORKOUTS
verywellhealth.com

Is Leg Pain a Symptom of Diabetes?

Diabetes is not usually a direct cause of leg pain, but leg pain and numbness or tingling from neuropathy can be a symptom of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes. Between 20% and 50% of people with diabetes experience painful nerve damage as a result of their condition. This nerve damage results from long-term high blood sugar, fat, and cholesterol levels. The exact neuropathy symptoms you experience will vary based on your specific type of diabetes and what complications you may develop.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
archyworldys.com

Discover the two foods that help prevent diabetes

On the other hand, the daily consumption of some dishes can increase the risk of developing the disease. A study carried out by researchers at the University of Naples Federico II, Italy, found that drinking a glass of milk or eating a pot of yogurt every day decreases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 10% and 6%, respectively.
HEALTH
LiveScience

Is bone broth good for you?

Bone broth has been used in cooking for centuries, and is made by boiling bones and the connective tissues of animals in water for a long time — but is bone broth good for you?. According to research published in the Food & Nutrition Research Journal (opens in new...
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

How Much CoQ10 Should You Take? The Answer May Surprise You

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Nutrients and special bioactives cycle through their time in the spotlight. One current buzzy antioxidant is CoQ10, in long form known as coenzyme Q10. This powerful coenzyme compound is found in skin care formulas and other targeted supplements—CoQ10 is multidimensional and sought after for a very good reason. However, ingesting CoQ10 provides different benefits than applying it topically. But how much CoQ10 should you take each day to reap said benefits? Here’s the answer.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Melatonin and Osteoporosis

Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by low bone mass degrees and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy