Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
Is It Possible To Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a common lifelong illness that affects normal insulin function and prevents the proper processing of sugar or glucose from food (via WebMD). It mostly affects the middle-aged and elderly population, but type 2 diabetes may also affect teens or children who are obese. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 95% of the 37 million people in the U.S. with diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
msn.com
Is There A Cure For Diverticulitis?
As we grow older, our bodies go through several changes that may cause health problems later down the road. For example, about one-third of people aged 50 to 59 develop small pouches called diverticula along the digestive tract, says the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). This condition is known as diverticulosis and may not cause any symptoms. However, those tiny pockets can cause stomach pain, bloating, and other digestive symptoms, notes the MedlinePlus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthline
What Are the Best Milk Options for People with Diabetes?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Many people have childhood memories of parents urging them to drink milk. When you’re a child, you typically have to drink whatever milk your parents provided for you.
msn.com
Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid
Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
Once daily miracle pill aims to slow down aging and brain decline, new scientific study reveals
DAILY multivitamins may improve cognition and memory in senior citizens, a recent study has claimed. Researchers believe that continued daily use of multivitamins can improve brain function in people aged 65 or older. Furthermore, multivitamins may slow cognitive aging by 1.8 years over three years, or by 60 percent. The...
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes and Swollen Feet
There are many causes of swollen feet, but if you have diabetes, or chronic high blood sugar, swollen feet are a common symptom. Here's a look at why diabetes can be linked to swollen feet, what it may say about your health, what you can do it about, and when it's time to see a healthcare provider.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Best Probiotics of 2022
Have you been feeling bloated lately? Or, perhaps you're having digestive issues or cramping. If you answered yes, you probably need to pay attention to your gut health. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, around 70 million people have a digestive disorder. Probiotics can...
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
MedicalXpress
Quick test kit to determine a person's immunity against COVID-19 and its variants
A team of scientists from the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT's research enterprise in Singapore, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has developed a quick test kit that can tell if a person has immunity against COVID-19 and its variants, based on the antibodies detected in a blood sample.
verywellhealth.com
Is Leg Pain a Symptom of Diabetes?
Diabetes is not usually a direct cause of leg pain, but leg pain and numbness or tingling from neuropathy can be a symptom of undiagnosed or uncontrolled diabetes. Between 20% and 50% of people with diabetes experience painful nerve damage as a result of their condition. This nerve damage results from long-term high blood sugar, fat, and cholesterol levels. The exact neuropathy symptoms you experience will vary based on your specific type of diabetes and what complications you may develop.
How Menopause Affects Cholesterol—And How to Manage It
Kelly Officer, 49, eats a vegan diet and shuns most processed foods. So, after a recent routine blood test revealed that she had high cholesterol, “I was shocked and upset,” she says, “since it never has been [high] in the past.”. Officer is not alone. As women...
archyworldys.com
Discover the two foods that help prevent diabetes
On the other hand, the daily consumption of some dishes can increase the risk of developing the disease. A study carried out by researchers at the University of Naples Federico II, Italy, found that drinking a glass of milk or eating a pot of yogurt every day decreases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 10% and 6%, respectively.
Is bone broth good for you?
Bone broth has been used in cooking for centuries, and is made by boiling bones and the connective tissues of animals in water for a long time — but is bone broth good for you?. According to research published in the Food & Nutrition Research Journal (opens in new...
Is protein good for weight loss?
Looking to shed a few extra pounds? We look at whether protein is good for weight loss, and how to get more from your diet
MindBodyGreen
How Much CoQ10 Should You Take? The Answer May Surprise You
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Nutrients and special bioactives cycle through their time in the spotlight. One current buzzy antioxidant is CoQ10, in long form known as coenzyme Q10. This powerful coenzyme compound is found in skin care formulas and other targeted supplements—CoQ10 is multidimensional and sought after for a very good reason. However, ingesting CoQ10 provides different benefits than applying it topically. But how much CoQ10 should you take each day to reap said benefits? Here’s the answer.
WebMD
What if You Could Get the Benefits of Exercise Without Working Out?
Sept. 19, 2022 – We all know exercise is good for us. It helps you manage weight and lowers the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers. Yet nearly half of U.S. adults don’t get the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week.
Here Are Five Ways to Slow the Ripening Process and Banish Brown Bananas
You meant well when you tossed that bunch of bright yellow bananas into your shopping cart. Alas, there were no green ones available, so you grabbed what was there. But you already knew: Waking up to a brown(ing) bunch on the counter was inevitable. Bananas on borrowed time! It's true, keeping bananas fresh is no easy task.
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by low bone mass degrees and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone in...
Comments / 1