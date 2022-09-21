ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
MTSU alumna named Tennessee Guard’s best marksman at shooting competition￼

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. – More than 75 members of the Tennessee National Guard competed Aug. 19–21 at the Adjutant General Match, a three-day marksmanship training event and shooting competition for Tennessee’s Guardsmen. The competition, which took place at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site, focused on handgun proficiency, while the...
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor

Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI

Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
Tennessee Vols’ matchup with Florida gets a little tougher

The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup with the Florida Gators got a little tougher on Saturday morning. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman won’t play against the Gators on Saturday. According to Thamel, the Vols are hoping Tillman can return to face LSU on October...
“In God We Trust” license plates draw attention

Tennessee drivers can choose whether or not to include “In God We Trust” on their license plates when renewing this year, an option that is attracting controversy. In Nov. 2021, Gov. Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to vote on a new design. The resulting new, all-blue design for license plates replaced the old plates, which depicted the mountains of Tennessee — and based on an option they choose, drivers may be giving away clues about their religious beliefs.
8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville

Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
Bold predictions: Florida at Tennessee

Tennessee is into Week 4 of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After destroying Akron by 57 points, Tennessee, now ranked No. 11 in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium for its SEC opener, a huge rivalry clash with No. 20 Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS).
Gov. Bill Lee calls for investigation into Vanderbilt transgender clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under […]
Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee

Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
TN Composites to expand Tennessee factory

Ebbtide Holdings LLC, doing business as TN Composites, has announced plans to invest $23.1 million in its boat manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tenn. The project, expected to take three to five years, is expected to create 132 jobs over the next five years. The expansion will include a campus...
Look: Vols fans get creative with College GameDay signs

Before ESPN’s College GameDay officially went on air on Saturday, Tennessee Vols fans were already in rare form. Tennessee fans started packing campus on Friday, so it’s no surprise that early on Saturday morning UT fans had packed the College GameDay set. And they brought along some great...
