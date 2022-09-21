Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee residents receive envelopes with white powder
Over $2,700, drugs and guns were taken from the home. No. 11 Tennessee will be going head-to-head with long-standing rival No. 20 Florida tomorrow! What's your score prediction?
clayconews.com
Governor Bill Lee Appoints Lance Villio to Lead Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives in Nashville, Tennessee
NASHVILLE, TN – Yesterday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lance Villio as executive director for the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives. Villio will fully transition to the role on October 1st as Dave Worland returns to the private sector. “Government is not the...
mtsunews.com
MTSU alumna named Tennessee Guard’s best marksman at shooting competition￼
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. – More than 75 members of the Tennessee National Guard competed Aug. 19–21 at the Adjutant General Match, a three-day marksmanship training event and shooting competition for Tennessee’s Guardsmen. The competition, which took place at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site, focused on handgun proficiency, while the...
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor
Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
yr.media
My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI
Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
wvlt.tv
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols’ matchup with Florida gets a little tougher
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup with the Florida Gators got a little tougher on Saturday morning. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman won’t play against the Gators on Saturday. According to Thamel, the Vols are hoping Tillman can return to face LSU on October...
tennesseelookout.com
“In God We Trust” license plates draw attention
Tennessee drivers can choose whether or not to include “In God We Trust” on their license plates when renewing this year, an option that is attracting controversy. In Nov. 2021, Gov. Bill Lee invited Tennesseans to vote on a new design. The resulting new, all-blue design for license plates replaced the old plates, which depicted the mountains of Tennessee — and based on an option they choose, drivers may be giving away clues about their religious beliefs.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville
Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
Bold predictions: Florida at Tennessee
Tennessee is into Week 4 of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After destroying Akron by 57 points, Tennessee, now ranked No. 11 in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium for its SEC opener, a huge rivalry clash with No. 20 Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS).
Gov. Bill Lee calls for investigation into Vanderbilt transgender clinic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into a pediatric transgender health clinic after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals and a staffer saying anyone with a religious objection should quit. Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under […]
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel reveals that he does one thing very differently than Butch Jones did at Tennessee
There were many criticisms of former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones during his time in Knoxville. One of the biggest criticisms, however, was the “chart” that Jones apparently used to make certain decisions, such as going for a two-point conversion or going for it on fourth down.
wgnsradio.com
Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee
Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in Tennessee made the cut.
fox17.com
Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
thefabricator.com
TN Composites to expand Tennessee factory
Ebbtide Holdings LLC, doing business as TN Composites, has announced plans to invest $23.1 million in its boat manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tenn. The project, expected to take three to five years, is expected to create 132 jobs over the next five years. The expansion will include a campus...
atozsports.com
Look: Vols fans get creative with College GameDay signs
Before ESPN’s College GameDay officially went on air on Saturday, Tennessee Vols fans were already in rare form. Tennessee fans started packing campus on Friday, so it’s no surprise that early on Saturday morning UT fans had packed the College GameDay set. And they brought along some great...
