ABC4

PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Orem Fire Department gets new tiller truck

OREM, Utah — The Orem Fire Department brought on a new addition to its fleet that firefighters say will help save lives. Orem Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst said they started down this road years ago, and the new tiller truck will help them go the extra mile.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Be on lookout for suspicious vehicle in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah — The Nephi City Police said in a Facebook post that a man was luring children to his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Nephi. The man was reported driving an older pickup truck full of plywood. Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious...
NEPHI, UT
KSLTV

One critically injured in Tooele County crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck and Ford pickup truck on Friday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on state Route 138 near Grantsville. According to the state...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Officials announce another fire in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon at Maple Flat, which is in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. While small, it’s already earned a name, the Maple Flat Fire, consuming 1/16th of an acre as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to social media posts by Utah Fire Info, the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring agency.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies

SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Family pharmacy rebuilt after devastating fire

HOLLADAY, Utah — You don’t see as many mom-and-pop neighborhood pharmacies anymore, especially a brand-new one. For Heather Karren, though, she just couldn’t think of life without a particular pharmacy in Holladay. “It’s a very unique place,” she said. “Everybody knows everything about everybody.”
HOLLADAY, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
Axios

Working from home is popular in Utah's small cities

A sizable number of Utah workers are doing their jobs from home, new census data show. Yes, and: It's not just in the Salt Lake metro area, but also in smaller cities. Driving the news: Utah's smaller cities have some of the nation's highest work-from-home rates, according to American Community Survey data in 2021.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
HEBER CITY, UT

