PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
KSLTV
Orem Fire Department gets new tiller truck
OREM, Utah — The Orem Fire Department brought on a new addition to its fleet that firefighters say will help save lives. Orem Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst said they started down this road years ago, and the new tiller truck will help them go the extra mile.
kslnewsradio.com
Be on lookout for suspicious vehicle in Nephi
NEPHI, Utah — The Nephi City Police said in a Facebook post that a man was luring children to his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Nephi. The man was reported driving an older pickup truck full of plywood. Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious...
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
KSLTV
One critically injured in Tooele County crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck and Ford pickup truck on Friday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on state Route 138 near Grantsville. According to the state...
Gephardt Daily
Officials announce another fire in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon at Maple Flat, which is in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. While small, it’s already earned a name, the Maple Flat Fire, consuming 1/16th of an acre as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to social media posts by Utah Fire Info, the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring agency.
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
KSLTV
‘Not all parks are accessible:’ Glendale community members react to regional park plans
SALT LAKE CITY — Community members gathered to celebrate their culture in the newly renovated Glendale Park Saturday night. It sits directly next to the abandoned water slides, rundown fencing, and graffitied walls of the former Glendale Water Park. “Before we didn’t have these blocks or nothing here, it...
KSLTV
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
KUTV
Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
KSLTV
Family pharmacy rebuilt after devastating fire
HOLLADAY, Utah — You don’t see as many mom-and-pop neighborhood pharmacies anymore, especially a brand-new one. For Heather Karren, though, she just couldn’t think of life without a particular pharmacy in Holladay. “It’s a very unique place,” she said. “Everybody knows everything about everybody.”
ksl.com
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
KUTV
Tooele County man in dispute with HOA over artificial turf in front yard
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County man is in a dispute with his neighborhood HOA after he put artificial turf in his front yard. Brian Epperson has lived in his Stansbury Park home since November of 2021. Earlier this year, he said he decided to put artificial turf in his front yard in an effort to save water.
Police: 15-year-old attacked couple asleep in bed in ‘random act of violence’
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A couple is recovering from injuries they suffered during a brutal and violent attack in their home which police called “random.”. Taylorsville police told The Salt Lake Tribune that a 15-year-old boy was in custody for the attack early Tuesday morning, which they termed a “random act of violence.”
Multiple Utah County families report side-by-side off-road vehicles stolen
After having their side-by-side and its trailer stolen from their own driveway, a Pleasant Grove family came forward and discovered that many more victims were hit that very same night.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
Working from home is popular in Utah's small cities
A sizable number of Utah workers are doing their jobs from home, new census data show. Yes, and: It's not just in the Salt Lake metro area, but also in smaller cities. Driving the news: Utah's smaller cities have some of the nation's highest work-from-home rates, according to American Community Survey data in 2021.
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
KSLTV
Police: Man arrested after firing near 3 juveniles during fight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man was arrested overnight in Salt Lake City after police say he allegedly fired several shots into the air during a fight with three juveniles. It all started at 1:33 a.m. Thursday after SLC911 received multiple reports of shots being fired near 1740...
ksl.com
Taylorsville couple recovering following random attack in their home
TAYLORSVILLE — As a Taylorsville couple continues to recover from a violent home invasion that police say was committed by a 15-year-old boy who picked his victims at random, friends of the couple are trying to raise money for their medical bills. Early Wednesday, a couple was asleep in...
