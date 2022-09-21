Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KSLTV
‘Not all parks are accessible:’ Glendale community members react to regional park plans
SALT LAKE CITY — Community members gathered to celebrate their culture in the newly renovated Glendale Park Saturday night. It sits directly next to the abandoned water slides, rundown fencing, and graffitied walls of the former Glendale Water Park. “Before we didn’t have these blocks or nothing here, it...
KSLTV
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
KSLTV
Orem Fire Department gets new tiller truck
OREM, Utah — The Orem Fire Department brought on a new addition to its fleet that firefighters say will help save lives. Orem Fire Department Assistant Chief Shaun Hirst said they started down this road years ago, and the new tiller truck will help them go the extra mile.
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
New stained-glass window shows Lehi won’t forget its fallen officer
LEHI, Utah — A new stained-glass window at Lehi City’s public safety building honors the legacy of the police department and its only officer killed in the line of duty. From the start of his service with the Lehi Police Department, the parents of Officer Joseph Adams say he never took his oath to protect and serve lightly.
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
KSLTV
Wheelchair Palooza will open a whole new world of possibilities for some
PARK CITY, Utah — There’s an adaptive sports event at Woodward Park City this weekend that is likely to turn on wheelchair users to an exciting new world of activities. The Third Annual Wheelchair Palooza is a chance for wheelchair users and their families and friends to drop into a skate park just for the thrill of it and to discover a little bit more about themselves.
KSLTV
Utah students celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, some Utah college students are sharing all the things that make them unique. Osvaldo Miranda attends the University of Utah. He says he struggled to connect with Latinx students like himself, so he formed the first ever Latinx Student Union on campus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Two Taylorsville schools put under temporary lockout protocol
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two schools in the Granite School District were briefly on lockout Thursday due to some “suspicious activity” nearby. District officials shared a statement to parents and families of Eisenhower Junior High and Fremont Elementary at 9:40 a.m., saying police initiated the protocol because of what was going on near the neighboring Salt Lake Community College Campus.
KSLTV
One critically injured in Tooele County crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash involving a semi-truck and Ford pickup truck on Friday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on state Route 138 near Grantsville. According to the state...
KSLTV
Road rage chase leads to assault, man booked in jail
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in jail after a road rage chase that ended with the assault of a 16-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger near Washington Terrace late Wednesday night. The man was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Downs. According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy was...
KSLTV
Highland High School makes sure all students can participate in homecoming dance Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Highland High School’s annual homecoming dance on September 24 will be free for students, with food, transportation, refreshments, and over 100 dresses and suits provided by the local community. Chick-fil-A will provide dinner for students, the schools PTA will provide refreshments, Salt Lake City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
BYU premieres documentary ‘The Black 14: Healing Hearts and Feeding Souls’
PROVO, Utah — There’s a lot of history with BYU football. Saturday’s game against Wyoming in Provo will bring some of that history back. Not for former BYU players, but for former Wyoming players. “As a whole, their story is amazing,” said Elisabeth Ahlstrom, a senior at...
KSLTV
Student arrested for allegedly making nuclear threat unless Utes won
SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student who police say threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the Utes’ football team didn’t win on Saturday has been arrested. The 21-year-old woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of making...
KSLTV
Rape case moved to juvenile court after documents show refugee was 3 years younger
SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a refugee from Ethiopia in January, accusing the 21-year-old of raping a 12-year-old girl in Sandy when he was 19. Except the refugee isn’t 21 and he was actually only 16 when the alleged crime occurred. Now, prosecutors have...
KSLTV
Jordan High student athletes help two kids with cerebral palsy enjoy Fun Run
SANDY, Utah — As thousands of Utahns head to their local high schools for Friday night lights, it’s the Jordan High School athletes that shine a little brighter in the eyes of two Park Lane Elementary students. Last Friday, two members of the Jordan High School football team...
KSLTV
Rumors of a weapon at Hillcrest High School football game put to rest
MIDVALE, Utah — A fight broke out between students at a Hillcrest High School football game Friday, causing false rumors of a weapon being present. A school resource officer went to break up the fight, attention and crowds were drawn, officers said people shouting “gun!” made crowds run and leave.
Comments / 0