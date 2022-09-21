ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Countdown: Relief efforts mobilize as Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc in the Atlantic

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaE1Z_0i3cISXr00

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue to follow Fiona, the first major hurricane of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm has already cut through the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and knocked out power to the vast majority of its 3.1 million people.

Another 1 million people in the Dominican Republic are also without power and running water.

The storm intensified to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday morning, five years to the day that Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg has more on the storm's impact. We also highlight some of the local relief efforts that are underway, including in cities like Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Mayor Helmin Caba joined the show with more on the efforts there.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Climate Week

This week is 'climate week' in New York City. Andrew Kruczkiewicz with the Columbia Climate School International Research Institute.

NYC lifting COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private sector

New York City is lifting its private sector COVID-19 vaccine mandate on November 1, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. It will now be up to individual business owners to decide if they want to maintain a vaccine requirement.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV .

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Powerful typhoon headed for north Philippines strengthens

A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to smash into the coast later Sunday.While blowing toward the archipelago, Noru shifted southward as it was pushed down...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Justin Trudeau announces support measures after Storm Fiona hits Canada

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced extensive support measures including military assistance, after Storm Fiona has hit the coastline of two major provinces."If there is anything the federal government can do to help, we will be there," he said in a statement, adding that he would no longer travel to Japan to attend the funeral of Shinzo Abe.Hundreds of thousands currently have no power, and homes have been destroyed, yet there's warnings that flash floods could be to come.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ENVIRONMENT
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy