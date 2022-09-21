ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha area works to improve warehouse space availability

By Ron Johnson
 4 days ago
More businesses are looking for warehouse space in the Omaha metro area.

Trenton Magid, the executive vice president of NAI NP Dodge said he's seen the demand firsthand.

"Of all the sectors of commercial real estate right now, industrial is by far the hottest," he said. "I recently just did a new lease next to Millard Lumber for 67,000 sq. ft and before we put up a sign we had three offers."

Having more warehouse space means large companies can get their products to customers sooner.

Andrew Rainbolt, executive director of Grow Sarpy said limited space and low interest in what's available caused businesses to look elsewhere in the past.

"We saw a real gap between our community and peer communities that have a much larger landing rate for projects," Rainbolt said. "They had available space that users could come in and use right away."

Work is being done to reverse the trend according to officials. New warehouse development is on the way, with much of it coming to Sarpy County.

Gretna warehouse space growing

"We're seeing great expansion of the industrial market near the data centers," Magid said. "In Papillion, along Interstate 80 out by the outlet mall in Gretna.

Rainbolt said about 500,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space is under construction in the county. He believes about a million square feet are in the development phase.

Douglas County is also seeing growth with a $21 million warehouse set to open near Eppley Airfield next year.

The rising interest, officials say, is drawing optimism for business growth.

"We'll definitely be able to meet the need moving forward," Rainbolt said.

A large warehouse space near Gretna is in the approval process by the city.

