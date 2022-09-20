ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sara Bareilles is Returning to Eureka for a Free Performance!

By Christinna Bautista
 4 days ago

Eureka, Calif. (KIEM)- Grammy award-winning musician, Sara Bareilles, will be returning home and performing a free community concert on October 16th. The concert will be at Halvorsen park on the Eureka waterfront. Opening acts will include local artists picked out by Bareilles. The community event will begin at 2:30 PM with live music and go into the evening. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and enjoy the local vendors that will be set up.

Musician, writer, and actor Sara Bareilles was born and raised here in Eureka and next month she will be returning home to perform a free concert. The artist says that she wants to share music and appreciation for the community that raised her.

We spoke with Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman about the event. She says that this project has been in the works for a while now and is very excited it has come to fruition.

“I have found that she has been open and willing and generous with her time and her ability to raise money for it,” said the mayor. “This is just really exciting. it gives everybody a chance to go to a Bareilles show.”

The coming up free performance is not the first time Bareilles has given back to the community.

“One of the things that are really great about Sarah is that she continues to give back to this community in a number of ways. I know she has done classroom visits with kids who are involved in the arts,” said the mayor. “and when the pandemic happened, she made donations to organizations like the Humboldt area foundation and betty jean.”

The mayor expressed tremendous gratitude to Bareilles. The event was originally geared toward celebrating the musician, but Bareilles turned it into an opportunity to celebrate the city.

the event will go on rain or shine and tickets can be reserved at visiteureka.com/sbconcert

KIEM-TV Redwood News

All Evacuation Orders in Humboldt County Have Now Been Downgraded to Warnings

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire remains at 64% containment and nearly 40,000 acres. Evacuation orders in Humboldt County have now all been downgraded to warnings, as officials become more confident about control lines  Public information officer assigned to the fire, Daniel Ramey, explains to us that some areas of the […] The post All Evacuation Orders in Humboldt County Have Now Been Downgraded to Warnings appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire Threatens Communities

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- Clouds of smoke rise near the Trinity Village area where the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire is continuing to expand towards. Now at nearly 40 thousand acres with 64% containment, officials say that firefighters are making great progress.  The use of defensive firing has greatly reduced the threat to the Hoopa Valley […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire Threatens Communities appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Containment of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire Drops to 54%

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The containment of the Six Rivers lightning complex fire dropped to 54% last night. officials say that the new containment percentage was updated to correctly reflect the amount of the fire perimeter that is deemed fully contained. Although this is a large reduction to percentage, many control lines have been completed […] The post Containment of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire Drops to 54% appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
