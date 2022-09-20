Eureka, Calif. (KIEM)- Grammy award-winning musician, Sara Bareilles, will be returning home and performing a free community concert on October 16th. The concert will be at Halvorsen park on the Eureka waterfront. Opening acts will include local artists picked out by Bareilles. The community event will begin at 2:30 PM with live music and go into the evening. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and enjoy the local vendors that will be set up.

Musician, writer, and actor Sara Bareilles was born and raised here in Eureka and next month she will be returning home to perform a free concert. The artist says that she wants to share music and appreciation for the community that raised her.

We spoke with Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman about the event. She says that this project has been in the works for a while now and is very excited it has come to fruition.

“I have found that she has been open and willing and generous with her time and her ability to raise money for it,” said the mayor. “This is just really exciting. it gives everybody a chance to go to a Bareilles show.”

The coming up free performance is not the first time Bareilles has given back to the community.

“One of the things that are really great about Sarah is that she continues to give back to this community in a number of ways. I know she has done classroom visits with kids who are involved in the arts,” said the mayor. “and when the pandemic happened, she made donations to organizations like the Humboldt area foundation and betty jean.”

The mayor expressed tremendous gratitude to Bareilles. The event was originally geared toward celebrating the musician, but Bareilles turned it into an opportunity to celebrate the city.

the event will go on rain or shine and tickets can be reserved at visiteureka.com/sbconcert

The post Sara Bareilles is Returning to Eureka for a Free Performance! appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .