ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

FBI's Zeeko Zaki Explains OA's Bold Choice in Season 5 Premiere

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XE5ZY_0i3cHgzM00

The following contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of CBS’ FBI.

CBS’ FBI opened its fifth season with an hour that was quite explosive, though — thankfully, but barely — not in a way that took any agent’s life.

The episode “Hero’s Journey” opened with OA (played by Zeeko Zaki) working undercover as the prospective buyer of a not-insignificant bomb. But when he went to close the deal/finish the sting, the seller’s partner was found dead, the explosive missing.

Thanks to some early leads, traffic cams and facial recognition, the would-be bomber was identified as Nathan Baker from Portland, Oregon, who has been in and out of psychiatric institutions and who is currently wanted for torching the home of a member of the Republican National Committee.

It was determined that the anti-Right Wing wingnut was going to target a conference hosted by The Federalist Society. Jubal’s team raced to evacuate the building, while OA and Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) watched a bomb squad tech carefully defuse the bomb. Alas, with the seconds ticking down, it was realized that the bomb was designed to only appear to be neutralized. The bomb squad tech declared that the device could not be stopped in time from detonating, and that to try to move it might set off any possible motion-detecting switch.

But OA, after sending Wallace and the bomb squad tech away, breathed deeply, grasped the handles of the duffel holding the bomb, and lifted it… without triggering anything. he then sprinted upstairs and outside, put the bomb into one of the FBI’s rides, hopped in and gunned the gas, and then leaped out the door as the vehicle sped down the driveway, away from the building and evacuees.

An instant later, with OA sprinting in the opposite direction, the bomb exploded in spectacular, but non-lethal, fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161ng2_0i3cHgzM00

Reflecting on OA’s death-defying decision to move the bomb and risk triggering it — which would have ended his life, among others’ — portrayer Zeeko Zaki tells TVLine, “I think that in those moments, it just comes down to virtue and doing what is right in that moment. I think that when lives are on the line, OA’s judgement is very clear — and it’s a high-stakes, fun place to live in for a bit. So, I think he moves that bomb because when he signed up for the FBI, he knew he’d have to.”

Elsewhere in the premiere, Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) failed in his juggling of the mad bomber scenario with his son Tyler’s sparsely attended birthday party and his own assignment to pick up the cake. (Overworked dads everywhere commiserate!) Zaki told TVLine that despite Jubal’s best efforts to compartmentalize, the team will come to suspect he’s dealing with drama on the home front.

“I think it’s really, really nice to have Jubal’s character be a father figure to the agents and then also to get to play that storyline, outside of work with a family with his kid,” said Zaki. “It shows all the different realities of the FBI. We have agents that don’t have families who can go hide underwater for 10 days to solve a crime, and then we have the ones that do [have a family]. It’s all part of it.”

What did you think of FBI ‘s season premiere?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit

DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': First Look Photos of the Season 13 Premiere

While most shows are returning for their new seasons in September, Blue Bloods fans have to wait until the first Friday of October for the continuing adventures of the Reagan family. Thankfully, CBS has made that wait a little easier to take thanks to a set of new photos from the Season 13 premiere. There are a few spoilers in the pictures, so be warned!
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Reuben
Person
Sting
Person
Donal Logue
Person
Jeremy Sisto
Person
Zeeko Zaki
Person
Nathan Baker
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Chicago Med' Is Getting a New Doctor but She's All in Their Head

The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med will have a lot to unpack from the Season 7 finale. From life-threatening fires to gunshot wounds, right on back down to classic medical emergencies and even a breakup, there is a ton of drama to get through. In the midst of all this, there will also be a few new doctors in rotation. One of them will be spending a lot of time getting into everyone's heads. Who is Nellie Cuevas on Chicago Med? Here's what we know about the new doc on the Chicago Med block.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Bold Choice#Cbs#The Federalist Society
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Boss Explains: Reid's Absence is "A Bit of a Mystery"

When Criminal Minds: Evolution debuts this Thanksgiving, it will be without some of its most familiar faces. As previously reported, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning as Spencer Reid for the 10-episode Paramount+ revival. The same can be said for Daniel Henny, who played Matthew Simmons when the series aired...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

TVLine

52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy