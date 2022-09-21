FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Memory: Roland William Ellis, Jr., Age 89
Roland William Ellis, Jr., of New Paltz, NY, passed away on September 16th, 2022, at Woodland Pond. He was predeceased by his parents, Roland Sr. and Marguerite Ellis, and his brother, David Ellis. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Alice Murphy Ellis, and their three sons, Abram W. Paradies (Savannah TN), William T. Paradies (Orlando FL), and James I. Paradies (Largo FL), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Three Open Houses In Rye This Weekend (September 24 & 25)
There are three open houses in Rye this weekend. 3 bed, 2.5 bath – open house Saturday 12:00pm – 2:00pm, Sunday 1:00pm – 3:00pm. 7 bed, 4.5 bath – open house Saturday 12:30pm – 2:00pm, Sunday 12:30pm – 2:00pm. 6 bed, 2 bath –...
Boys Varsity Soccer Gives Nada to Nanuet
Rye Boys Varsity Soccer gave nada to Nanuet on Thursday, winning with snake eyes, 2-0. “Scoring twice in the first three minutes was a great way to open the day, and while we would have liked to score once or twice more, we’re happy to be on the right side of a 2-0 decision,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “We were organized, confident on the ball, and tough–all characteristics that are great to see at the halfway mark of the season.”
Rye Boys Varsity Football Claws the RedHawks of Nyack
Rye Boys Varsity Football clawed the RedHawks of Nyack on Friday evening under the lights at Nugent Stadium. The Garnets polished the birds from across the Hudson in a decisive 36-0 victory in their first home game of the season. Nyack struggled throughout the game. The Garnets led 7-0 at...
Girls Varsity Field Hockey Zeroes Somers
Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey zeroed Somers on Saturday, taking the home game 6-0. “Somers is an aggressive team,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Coach Kelly Vegliante. “Rye did a great job of controlling the ball. Our passing game and stick skills today were the best I have seen all season. It was a great game. So proud of my players and how they have come together to play as a unit.”
pRYEde Secures Non-Profit Status
PRYEde, the local Rye advocates for equity and inclusion behind the Pride garden flags, the June Pride month celebrations, the Pride murals and the (now) annual City of Rye Pride flag raising, has been designated as a nonprofit with tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code.
Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass on Martin Butler Court & Phillips Lane
Rye PD arrested a man Thursday evening for trespassing on Martin Butler Court and on Philips Lane. Both streets are off Forest Avenue on Milton Point. Officers were dispatched around 9:30pm Thursday evening on a call of trespass in progress on Martin Butler Court. Officers found Jose J. Santos-Pena, 23, of Yonkers walking in a driveway on nearby Phillips Lane and interviewed him.
Girls Varsity Volleyball Goes Over Edgemont
Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball went over Edgemont Thursday, winning 3-0. “Ella Erickson had 39 assists,” said Rye Girls Varsity Volleyball Coach Geri Jones. “Leyla Murati led the offense with 18 kills and 7 digs on defense. Isabel Hurley had 9 kills with 3 ace serves; Ava Hoogstra and Ashley Kessner each had 6 kills.”
Girls Varsity Soccer Hunts the Bobcats
Rye Girls Varsity Soccer hunted the Bobcats of Byram Hills on Friday, winning away 3-2. “Rye’s Isabel Harvey and Lyla Keenan returned from being injured and had a huge impact against their rival the Bobcats of Bryam Hills,” said Rye Girls Varsity Soccer Coach Rich Savage. “Isabel Harvey scored in the 4th minutes of the game to give Rye an early lead. Just 10 minutes later, Harvey netted her second goal to give Rye a 2 – 0 lead. Junior captain Maddy Walsh assisted both of Harvey’s goals.”
