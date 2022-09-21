Rye Boys Varsity Soccer gave nada to Nanuet on Thursday, winning with snake eyes, 2-0. “Scoring twice in the first three minutes was a great way to open the day, and while we would have liked to score once or twice more, we’re happy to be on the right side of a 2-0 decision,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “We were organized, confident on the ball, and tough–all characteristics that are great to see at the halfway mark of the season.”

