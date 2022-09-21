ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Fort Morgan Times

What the Bears said after Northern Colorado’s 35-14 win against Idaho State

The University of Northern Colorado (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) defeated Idaho State (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky), 35-14, in the Big Sky opener on Saturday. UNC had a well-rounded performance, getting positive results from all three position groups. Here is what head coach Ed McCaffrey, graduate running back Elijah Dotson and...
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado continues struggles, falls to Montana State in four

UNC (6-7, 0-2 Big Sky) fell to Montana State (6-8, 2-0 Big Sky), 3-1, in its home match Saturday night (20-25, 20-25, 25-17, 20-25). This gave the Bears their third loss in four matches. It’s not easy to pinpoint one reason for the challenges. Instead, Northern Colorado coach Lyndsey Oates...
Fort Morgan Times

CSU not overlooking FCS Sacramento State

There was a time when an FCS school on an FBS schedule could be chalked up as a win for the bigger program before the teams even took the field. Over the last 10 games, Colorado State is 7-3 against FCS schools. Recently, FCS schools have become more competitive, and...
Fort Morgan Times

Predictions for game day: Northern Colorado has pieces to dominate Idaho State

UNC (1-2) hosts Idaho State (0-3) in Greeley for homecoming, a game it hasn’t won since 2016. The Bears are coming off a 21-14 win at Lamar, coming up clutch on defense for multiple plays. Meanwhile, the Bengals had an embarrassing loss to Central Arkansas and would like to win for the first time since last season.
Fort Morgan Times

UNC men’s hoops releases full schedule, which includes NCAA teams, state rivals

The University of Northern Colorado wants to earn an NCAA Tournament berth, and it hopes the challenging nonconference schedule released on Thursday will provide effective preparation. UNC’s schedule includes in-state rivals, March Madness teams and a former national champion. Northern Colorado will open the season on Nov. 7 at...
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night: September 23rd, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Week 5 of high school football action featured thrilling games and a major upset in 2A!. Check out the highlights, scores, and top plays from this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night!. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
eastidahonews.com

Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Post Register

Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls

The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
Post Register

Free STEM-A-RAMA event planned Saturday in Idaho Falls

The Boy Scouts Grand Teton Council is hosting a STEM-A-RAMA from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Boy Scout Office, 3910 S. Yellowstone Highway. The free event, which is focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is open to all ages. Participants will be able to explore a magic show, classic cars, sailing and more. They'll also be able to check out a police crime lab and an exhibit from the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department.
broomfieldleader.com

Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly grabbed woman by neck

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her in the face. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that she was trying to get Domingo Pena, 66, to leave when she shoved him.
Idaho State Journal

Portneuf Medical Center achieves another milestone in heart care

POCATELLO —The Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute at Portneuf Medical Center achieved a significant milestone this month, when, for the first time, it utilized the Impella 5.5 heart pump to successfully treat a patient during a procedure performed by Jacob DeLaRosa, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon. Many patients can undergo major...
