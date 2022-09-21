ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Get Animated for ‘Cookie Run’ Mobile Game Collab

By Tim Chan
 4 days ago
BTS are proving that they’re better — and braver — together as part of a new collaboration with the popular mobile game, Cookie Run: Kingdom .

Dubbed “Braver Together,” the in-game experience launches October 13 and will see each member of BTS transformed into their own unique “Cookie.” Fans and players will also be able to explore special BTS-themed maps and adventures unique to each member. The collaboration culminates with an exclusive in-game concert, where BTS will be performing as their “Cookie” counterparts.

Cookie Run developers Devsisters dropped a teaser trailer Tuesday that showed purple candy-coated hearts floating to the surface. More content will be revealed in the next few days, including new photo cards and videos of all seven BTS members.

Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Marie Suh, CEO Devsisters USA, says BTS were the perfect partners for the new collaboration, building on Cookie Run’s core values of “bravery” and inclusivity. “The Cookie Run community is about celebrating diversity and supporting each other in choosing to be who you are,” Suh tells Rolling Stone . “We knew how well our core values aligned with those of BTS, so welcoming BTS and ARMY into the Cookie Run Universe felt like a natural fit. “

The Devsisters team hopes ARMY will enjoy the new gaming collaboration, adding that many of the people who worked on the release are BTS fans themselves.

“ARMY is a unique group of fans who sincerely love BTS because of the band’s authenticity, and messaging of self-love, social justice, and mental health awareness,” says Jaechan Cho, who works on the marketing team at Devsisters USA. “Their music talks about self-love and inspires me to be proud of my identity. Also,” Cho adds, “even with BTS’ ‘idol’ status, they reinforce that everyone is an idol by just being themselves.”

And just like the Cookie Run: Kingdom game features multiple obstacles and challenges, Cho says it’s only fitting that BTS help players along on their Cookie Run journey. “BTS is a group that did not come to instant success, but achieved many accomplishments by continuing to prove themselves,” he says. “BTS inspires others that hard work pays off.”

First launched in 2021, Cookie Run: Kingdom is the latest release in the Cookie Run universe of games. The new in-game collaboration with BTS will be available to download on iTunes and the Google Play Store .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Video Game#Cookie Run
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

