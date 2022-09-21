Editor’s Note: KMXT is speaking with candidates running in competitive races. This page will be updated with audio from those interviews when it is available. Early voting opened Monday, Sept. 19 for both the Kodiak Island Borough and the city of Kodiak’s municipal elections. Registered voters can vote weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Borough Assembly chambers (710 Mill Bay Road).

KODIAK, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO