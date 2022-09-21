Read full article on original website
KWTX
Harker Heights police investigate fatal crash on I-14
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Harker Heights Friday evening. The Harker Heights Police Department responded at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 100 block of East Interstate Highway 14 to the call of a two-vehicle roll-over accident. A preliminary investigation showed...
Police: Suspect wanted in restaurant and beauty parlor thefts
A suspect is wanted for thefts at a fast food restaurant and beauty parlor in Temple, police said.
Temple Police identify suspect in Ulta theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they identified the woman they believe stole items from Ulta. TPD released the woman's photos earlier Friday, saying the theft took place at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop at the Ulta Beauty Supply on Sept. 17. Hours later, police said...
fox44news.com
Killeen PD asking public for info in Thursday shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in a Thursday night shooting. The department responded to a call around 7:26 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.
KWTX
Lacy Lakeview police units hit while working fatal crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Lacy Lakeview Police Department officers are okay after both of their vehicles were hit by a driver while they were working a fatal crash Saturday morning. The accident occurred on FM 933 and Spring Lake Rd. where authorities were working on a fatal motorcycle crash...
Police: 1 dead after 2 vehicles rollover and crash in Bell County
Two vehicles collided and rolled over, on an interstate, resulting in a driver's death in Harker Heights, police said.
Temple Police searching for suspect after water treatment plant theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Videos above and below are previous segments on unrelated crime in Central Texas. The Temple Police Department is asking for information on a man they believe to be involved in a theft at the Temple Water Treatment Plant. The theft occurred at the...
KWTX
Investigators looking for drivers who fled scene after Killeen man was shot, critically wounded
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that helps investigators identify the drivers and occupants of three vehicles that fled the scene moments after a man was shot and critically wounded in Killeen. The shooting was reported on September 22, 2022 at...
Killeen, Texas Police Asking For Help Identifying Drivers Who Witnessed Shooting
A shooting in Killeen, Texas has investigators looking for answers, including the identities of multiple people who may have witnessed what happened. According to Bell County Crime Stoppers, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue on September 22, 2022. Officers responding to the scene of the crime found a 42-year-old man who had been injured by gunfire. He was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was listed in critical condition.
fox44news.com
Man charged with beating, seriously injuring co-worker
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 32-year-old Waco man has been arrested and charged with assaulting a co-worker – resulting in injuries that left him unable to eat food for eight weeks. Anthony Phasith Soukhapon was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and arrested this week in connection with...
Police: Person of interest identified in Temple stabbing investigation
An afternoon stabbing Tuesday left one male injured in Temple, police said.
fox44news.com
Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
KWTX
Gatesville man who fatally shot friend with shotgun charged with manslaughter: court document
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Coryell County man was charged with manslaughter after he shot a friend during a drunken gun play fight. A court document obtained by KWTX states Brian Lee Hitt, 44, fatally shot Cody Clayton Milam in the upper chest and lower throat area with a shotgun.
Active-Duty Texas Solder Allegedly Admitted Shooting at Girlfriend ‘Multiple Times’ Following Argument
A 35-year-old active-duty soldier with the U.S. Army allegedly admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend inside of their Texas home. Army Spc. Michael Leonard Moore was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder for allegedly killing the 34-year-old woman during a domestic dispute, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
KWTX
Judge declares mistrial in case of Waco man accused of murdering mother of his three children
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jurors deliberating whether Quest Aljabaughn Jones shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 deadlocked 11-1 in favor of guilt Friday, forcing the judge to declare a mistrial. The 19th State District Court jury of six women and six men deliberated about seven...
KWTX
‘I’m going to do you worse’: Ex tells jury about threats made by Waco man accused of killing mother of his 3 children
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Mexia woman who had two children with Quest Aljabaughn Jones said she finally ended her rocky relationship with Jones after he threatened to kill her in a phone call after Jones was jailed on charges he killed a Waco woman. Jones, 31, is on trial...
fox7austin.com
Harker Heights man dies after being found shot in car in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Harker Heights Police Department has identified the person who died after he was found shot in a car in Bastrop County. Police say Vicente Jose Huddleston was found sitting in his car on September 20 at around 9:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car runs over pedestrian in Round Rock; police looking for witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are looking for eyewitnesses in an aggravated assault. Police said on Sept. 9, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45. The victim was originally in critical condition but is now stable. This incident stemmed from...
kurv.com
Ft. Hood Soldier Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend
A 35-year-old Army soldier is charged with the murder of his girlfriend this week at her home near Fort Hood. Killeen police responded about 8 a.m. Monday to a reported shooting at a home on Wales Drive near I-14, about two-miles from the Army base. Officers found a 34-year-old woman shot to death inside the home. She was pronounced dead about an hour later. Her name hasn’t been released.
KWTX
Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
