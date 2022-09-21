ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Harker Heights police investigate fatal crash on I-14

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Harker Heights Friday evening. The Harker Heights Police Department responded at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 100 block of East Interstate Highway 14 to the call of a two-vehicle roll-over accident. A preliminary investigation showed...
Temple Police identify suspect in Ulta theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they identified the woman they believe stole items from Ulta. TPD released the woman's photos earlier Friday, saying the theft took place at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop at the Ulta Beauty Supply on Sept. 17. Hours later, police said...
Killeen PD asking public for info in Thursday shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in a Thursday night shooting. The department responded to a call around 7:26 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.
Lacy Lakeview police units hit while working fatal crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Lacy Lakeview Police Department officers are okay after both of their vehicles were hit by a driver while they were working a fatal crash Saturday morning. The accident occurred on FM 933 and Spring Lake Rd. where authorities were working on a fatal motorcycle crash...
Killeen, Texas Police Asking For Help Identifying Drivers Who Witnessed Shooting

A shooting in Killeen, Texas has investigators looking for answers, including the identities of multiple people who may have witnessed what happened. According to Bell County Crime Stoppers, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue on September 22, 2022. Officers responding to the scene of the crime found a 42-year-old man who had been injured by gunfire. He was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was listed in critical condition.
Man charged with beating, seriously injuring co-worker

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 32-year-old Waco man has been arrested and charged with assaulting a co-worker – resulting in injuries that left him unable to eat food for eight weeks. Anthony Phasith Soukhapon was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and arrested this week in connection with...
Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
Active-Duty Texas Solder Allegedly Admitted Shooting at Girlfriend ‘Multiple Times’ Following Argument

A 35-year-old active-duty soldier with the U.S. Army allegedly admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend inside of their Texas home. Army Spc. Michael Leonard Moore was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder for allegedly killing the 34-year-old woman during a domestic dispute, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Ft. Hood Soldier Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend

A 35-year-old Army soldier is charged with the murder of his girlfriend this week at her home near Fort Hood. Killeen police responded about 8 a.m. Monday to a reported shooting at a home on Wales Drive near I-14, about two-miles from the Army base. Officers found a 34-year-old woman shot to death inside the home. She was pronounced dead about an hour later. Her name hasn’t been released.
Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
