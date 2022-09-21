Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fair ranks 22nd in 2021 national poll
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Fair ranked 22nd in a CarnivalWarehouse.com national attendance ranking from 2021, jumping up 24 spots from two years prior. In 2019, Kern County Fair ranked 46th. The Kern County Fair runs until Oct. 2.
Bakersfield Now
Day three of the Kern County Fair underway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Day three of the Kern County Fair is well underway Friday. Eyewitness News Mornings reporter Tony Salazar previews the various types of food and entertainment at this year's fair. Juicy's Food interview:. Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show interview:. Are you attending this year's Kern County Fair?...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County suicide rates higher than CA average
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Although Suicide Prevention Month is winding down, the topic of suicide is important all year round. Data from the California Department of Public Health showed that the overall suicide rate within California is 10.5 per 100,000 people, while the Kern County average is 13.6. Ellen...
Bakersfield Now
VIDEO: BakersfieldNow's Miles Muzio & Aaron Perlman takes on ride at 2022 Kern County Fair
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The 2022 Kern County Fair kicked off Wednesday, September 21, bringing lots of food and fun to Bakersfield – emphasis on fun!. On the second day of the fair Thursday, Chief Meteorologist Miles Muzio and Morning Anchor/Weathercaster Aaron Perlman took an exhilarating ride on one of the many rides offered in the Midway area of the Fairgrounds.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Dedication Day delayed
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Dedication Day planned for November 11th has been delayed. The memorial is currently under construction at Jastro Park, located at 2900 Truxtun Avenue. According to the committee, the delay is because of unforeseen quarrying circumstances and supply chain issues...
Bakersfield Now
Many renters struggling after rent spikes
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — In 2021 the cost of rent increased 10 percent from before the pandemic, according to census bureau data. This is causing an issue for renters who weren't prepared for this. "From just a few years ago in 2018, from going from $650 a month and...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Search & Rescue asking for meal donations while patrolling fairgrounds
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Search and Rescue team is asking the community’s help in donating meals to feed the volunteer group while patrolling fairgrounds parking lot. According to their Facebook posts, the group is patrolling the fair parking lots every night. They said If you are...
Bakersfield Now
North High School parents, students outrage over social media reports of fentanyl overdose
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Students and parents are outraged at administrators at North High School over unconfirmed reports of fentanyl overdoses. Students tells Eyewitness News a walk out was planned during their sixth period Friday afternoon. Eyewitness News learned they are trying to meet in the middle of the...
Bakersfield Now
Local veteran Augustine "Augie" Flores dead at 98
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A local Kern County veteran died Thursday morning at the age of 98. According to Honor Flight Kern County, Augustine “Augie” Flores died Thursday, Sept. 22. They said he was 98 years old. The veteran was on Iwo Jima and saw the flag...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO ask for information regarding Tehachapi homicide in June 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a homicide from June 2021 in Tehachapi. In the morning hours of June 6, 2021, deputies responded to Highway 58 in Tehachapi for a report of a person on the shoulder of the freeway. Upon...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County is set to have more electric vehicle charging stations
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Monday, the federally approved plan National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) will allow the state of California to install millions of electric vehicle charging stations. Kern County is one of the many places you can expect to see this change. Jimmy O’Dea, Assistant Deputy Director...
Bakersfield Now
Woman missing since Sept. 9: Family
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman has been missing since she was released from jail on Sept. 9, according to family. Shamika Washington, 39, was last seen at the Kern County Sheriff's Jail, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. She is described as a light-skin Black woman, 5'1'-5'2" tall. She...
Bakersfield Now
KHSD: Steps to prevent opioid, fentanyl overdoses
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, the Kern High School District laid out steps to prevent drug overdoses of teenagers that have ingested opioids or fentanyl pills. The letter comes after growing concerns among students and parents about potential overdoses within the district.
Bakersfield Now
Farmworker Institute, FIELD, receives $8 million in funding to help underserved families
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Farmworkers Institute of Education and Leadership, or FIELD, recently received $8 million to expand and teach hands-on working skills. With the efforts of California District 32 Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Kern County) and other local officials who allocated $8 million from the state’s budget to continue to bolster FIELD’s program and services.
Bakersfield Now
Mothers Against Drunk Driving, MADD, to host annual event, Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County ranks worse in the state for driving under the influence crashes, with more than 11 DUI daily arrests, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. To help reduce the number of drunk and drugged driving calls, and bring awareness to a prominent...
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the week: 9/22
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Dallas from Kern County Animal Services!. He is a big boy with an even bigger heart. To adopt Dallas or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Missing teen boy with autism, last seen in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help finding an missing 17-year-old boy, considered at-risk. Abel Ortega was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, around 3 p.m. in the area of Linda Vista Drive and Hurrle Avenue in Oildale. He's considered at-risk due to being diagnosed autistic, with a mental capacity of a 4 to 6-year-old, according to police.
Bakersfield Now
Bear struck, killed by car on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A bear was killed after getting struck by a car on Highway 178 in Lake Isabella Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said on Sept. 22, at around 9:37 p.m., firefighters were called to a bear hit by a car on Highway 178 and Elizabeth Norris Road in Lake Isabella.
Bakersfield Now
West High School dedicates field to former coach Dallas Grider
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A night filled with emotion and memories as West High School dedicated its field to former coach Dallas Grider Thursday night. Grider died in May. He grew up in Arvin and coached West to three valley championships before moving to Bakersfield College. Grider led the...
Bakersfield Now
2 suspects sought, stole merchandise at Ross Dress for Less: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and finding two suspects involved in multiple thefts at a department store in southwest Bakersfield. The incident happened Aug. 24 at Ross Dress for Less, located at 3761 Ming Avenue when two...
